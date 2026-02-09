Reality Checking the Bulwark - Episode 1

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, The Bulwark matters. We value and respect their prominent position in the pro-democracy movement. Yet despite their success, the Bulwark advises on politics from a point of view so ideologically blinkered that it puts the entire movement at risk.
In this week’s episode, we discussed:
All about “reactionary centrism,” David Roberts’s January 30 conversation with Michael Hobbes
How Big Is MAGA, Really?, Mona Charen’s February 5 Bulwark post
David French: Our State of National Shame, the February 6 Bulwark podcast with Tim Miller
Law Enforcement Says ICE & DHS Are Making Policing Worse, a January 30 focus group analysis with Tim Miller and Sarah Longwell
It Was All a Lie: How the Republican Party Became Donald Trump by Stuart Stevens (2020)
It’s Even Worse Than It Looks: How the American Constitutional System Collided with the New Politics of Extremism by Norman Ornstein and Thomas Mann (published 2012, revised 2016)
While Democrats Do The Fascists’ Dirty Work, Attacks on the Left Continue: If beating back authoritarianism is so important, why do so many politicians and pundits work to undermine the very groups leading the fight?
