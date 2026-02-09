Certain Thoughts

Certain Thoughts

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Reality Checking the Bulwark - Episode 1

Our new series course-correcting the Bulwark
Evan Stern's avatar
Steward Beckham's avatar
Evan Stern and Steward Beckham
Feb 09, 2026

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, The Bulwark matters. We value and respect their prominent position in the pro-democracy movement. Yet despite their success, the Bulwark advises on politics from a point of view so ideologically blinkered that it puts the entire movement at risk.

In this week’s episode, we discussed:

JOIN US NEXT TIME!

Reality Checking the Bulwark - Episode 2

REALITY CHECKING THE BULWARK - EPISODE 2

Saturday, February 14 at 2pm EST / 11am PST

Tune in live: 2pm EST on February 14

Support my work and unlock the archives with a premium subscription to Certain Thoughts. Or join for free and access the last six months of posts at no cost. Thanks!

Share

Previously, on Certain Thoughts:

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Evan Stern · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture