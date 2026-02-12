Certain Thoughts

Certain Thoughts

Transcript

Democracy Draft: Round 1

A ten-category fantasy draft for the pro-democracy movement
Evan Stern and Steward Beckham
Feb 12, 2026

Movements mobilize masses, but good leadership is still required to succeed. Who would you pick to lead your team?

Steward Beckham and I had a lot of fun drafting leadership to our pro-democracy fantasy teams. In each round of the democracy draft, we slot leaders into the following ten categories:

  • Current elected official

  • Former elected official

  • Pundit

  • Journalist

  • Celebrity

  • Athlete

  • Academic

  • Activist

  • Historical figure

  • Fictional character

Please enjoy this recording of round 1. We hope you have as much fun watching it as we did when we recorded it. And stay tuned for Democracy Draft round 2!

SUBSTACK LIVE: JOSH SHAPIRO FOR PRESIDENT!

LIVE Thursday 2/12 at 12:30 EST

Live with Jon Neumann

Thursday, February 12 at 12:30pm EST / 9:30am PST

TUNE IN LIVE! Shapiro for President!

Support my work and unlock the archives with a premium subscription to Certain Thoughts.

Previously, on Certain Thoughts:

Discussion about this video

