Democracy Draft: Round 1

Movements mobilize masses, but good leadership is still required to succeed. Who would you pick to lead your team?
Steward Beckham and I had a lot of fun drafting leadership to our pro-democracy fantasy teams. In each round of the democracy draft, we slot leaders into the following ten categories:
Current elected official
Former elected official
Pundit
Journalist
Celebrity
Athlete
Academic
Activist
Historical figure
Fictional character
Please enjoy this recording of round 1. We hope you have as much fun watching it as we did when we recorded it. And stay tuned for Democracy Draft round 2!
