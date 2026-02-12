Declaration of Dissent w/ your weirdo friend

I recently spoke with your weirdo friend about their video essay “Declaration of Dissent.” Since this conversation is about that video essay, I link to it below:

During our talk, I mentioned how your weirdo friend’s invocation of boundary-setting matters so much right now. I pointed out that there are laws the currently exist on the books but which have never been evenly applied to elites.

Weirdo added to my point that people who have been traumatized by their government don’t even think they have the right to set a boundary to begin with – that’s why they want to keep people in trauma. Those who are alsolated and afraid make themselves small and allow abuse to go on, because they think there’s nothing they can do.

But to be able to set a boundary and alchemize it into action, one first has to access and experience their own anger. This country does everything it can to pathologize anger, because those in power know anger, when alchemized, mobilizes positive change.

So if you have been feeling frozen, or dissociated, in the face of what’s happening around you, I invite you to join us in this conversation. Maybe something we mention here will help shift something for you.

Show Notes: Weirdo’s References

