Certain Thoughts

Share post
Declaration of Dissent w/ your weirdo friend

On the importance of accessing anger, alchemizing it into action, and setting boundaries
Evan Stern and your weirdo friend
Feb 12, 2026

I recently spoke with your weirdo friend about their video essay “Declaration of Dissent.” Since this conversation is about that video essay, I link to it below:

your weirdo friend
Declaration of Dissent
We live in the land of the policed among the castles of the cowardly. No fucking more. We’re all getting free this time. Here’s to our collective liberation from this rotted, rat-fucked empire…
5 days ago · your weirdo friend

During our talk, I mentioned how your weirdo friend’s invocation of boundary-setting matters so much right now. I pointed out that there are laws the currently exist on the books but which have never been evenly applied to elites.

Weirdo added to my point that people who have been traumatized by their government don’t even think they have the right to set a boundary to begin with – that’s why they want to keep people in trauma. Those who are alsolated and afraid make themselves small and allow abuse to go on, because they think there’s nothing they can do.

But to be able to set a boundary and alchemize it into action, one first has to access and experience their own anger. This country does everything it can to pathologize anger, because those in power know anger, when alchemized, mobilizes positive change.

So if you have been feeling frozen, or dissociated, in the face of what’s happening around you, I invite you to join us in this conversation. Maybe something we mention here will help shift something for you.

Show Notes: Weirdo’s References

UPCOMING SUBSTACK LIVE

REALITY CHECKING THE BULWARK - EPISODE 2

Reality Checking the Bulwark - Episode 2

Saturday, February 14 at 2pm EST / 11am PST

With Steward Beckham

Tune in live: 2pm EST on February 14

Discussion about this video

