Marty Supreme, Uncut Gems, and the Jewish Action Antihero with Michael Ian Black

Michael Ian Black called Marty Supreme ‘Jewsploitation.’ I took the film as an existential gut-punch. We both revere it as ‘Jewish art.’

Please enjoy this celebration of Josh Safdie’s filmography – including 2019’s Uncut Gems – and the wider genre of Jewsploitation. In this discussion, Michael and I covered:

The 2023 satirical TV series The Curse , co-created by Josh’s bother (and Uncut Gems co-creator) Bennie Safdie and Nathan Fielder

The works of Woody Allen

The works of Joel and Ethan Coen

1987’s Dirty Dancing

2001’s Wet Hot American Summer (in which Michael appears)

The Holocaust graphic novel Maus

1986’s An American Tail

American zionism and antizionism after October 7

Please also take some time to read Michael’s original essay on Marty Supreme:

And my certain thoughts on the film:

