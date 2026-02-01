Certain Thoughts

Certain Thoughts

Marty Supreme, Uncut Gems, and the Jewish Action Antihero with Michael Ian Black

Jewsploitation and Josh Safdie's innovative new sub-genre
Evan Stern's avatar
Michael Ian Black's avatar
Evan Stern and Michael Ian Black
Feb 01, 2026

Michael Ian Black called Marty Supreme ‘Jewsploitation.’ I took the film as an existential gut-punch. We both revere it as ‘Jewish art.’

Please enjoy this celebration of Josh Safdie’s filmography – including 2019’s Uncut Gems – and the wider genre of Jewsploitation. In this discussion, Michael and I covered:

  • The 2023 satirical TV series The Curse, co-created by Josh’s bother (and Uncut Gems co-creator) Bennie Safdie and Nathan Fielder

  • The works of Woody Allen

  • The works of Joel and Ethan Coen

  • 1987’s Dirty Dancing

  • 2001’s Wet Hot American Summer (in which Michael appears)

  • The Holocaust graphic novel Maus

  • 1986’s An American Tail

  • American zionism and antizionism after October 7

Please also take some time to read Michael’s original essay on Marty Supreme:

Michael Ian Black
The Jewsploitation of Josh Safdie
We went to see Marty Supreme the other night. It’s a good movie, maybe even a very good movie. But it made me uncomfortable. The same way Uncut Gems made me uncomfortable. Which shouldn’t be a surprise considering the DNA shared by the two films. Both were co-written and directed Josh Safdie, one half of the now disbanded Safdie Brothers duo. The films …
Read more
a month ago · 182 likes · 29 comments · Michael Ian Black

And my certain thoughts on the film:

