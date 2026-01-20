ICE Terror: Film It or Fight It?

“The fascist takeover is at least well documented.”

Ryan Ward struck a chord with his recent essay in Free Market Moralism:

“Never stop filming ICE, we are told. With all due respect, put down your phone and pick up your humanity. Put your money where your mouth is. The lives of your sisters and brothers depend on it. Do something, anything, to help them.”

It’s a provocative point. Raises a lot of tough questions. I wanted to explore the sentiment and grapple with the implications, so a special thanks to Ryan for joining me for this illustrative and wide-ranging conversation.

Please watch the replay, read Ryan’s essay (below), and add your thoughts in the comment section. There is no shortage of valid perspectives here.

