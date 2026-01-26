Harris vs. Shapiro: Loser Showdown

Stew and I got together last week to catch up and unpack some news.
This conversation occurred before the ICE slaughter of Alex Pretti in Minnesota, yet the portion in which we grapple with accelerating fascism remains deeply resonant. Things get a little dark here, as we try not to sugar-coat reality, but we also identify the light and the prospects for national salvation. Please enjoy the replay.
MARK YOUR CALENDAR! UPCOMING SUBSTACK LIVE
Jewish Art: Marty Supreme with Michael Ian Black
Sunday, February 1 at 10am PST / 1pm EST
Read Michael’s thoughts on the film, my thoughts on the film, and join us Sunday for an exciting live conversation. Spoiler alert!