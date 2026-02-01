Certain Thoughts

Certain Thoughts

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Taking Out the Trash: David Grutman feat. Clavicular

This is so fucking antisemitic
Evan Stern's avatar
Evan Stern
Feb 01, 2026

Rightwing misogynist influencer Clavicular didn’t come up with this ridiculous scheme on his own. Miami night life mogul David Grutman put him onto it.

Clavicular and his merry gang of misfit incels have predictably landed on the mainstream shit list for broadcasting their night out in Miami clubs blasting the Kanye West song “heil hitler.” There are plenty of serious, good-faith paths to atone and make amends for such public, disgusting demonstrations of antisemitism. Flying to Israel to plant your lips on the Western Wall isn’t one of them.

In fact, the very idea is deeply antisemitic. This edition of Taking Out the Trash unpacks the layers of antisemitism at play here. Clavicular is bad enough, but this stunt wasn’t his idea. It was David Grutman’s, so tonight I’m taking out Mr. Grutman’s trash.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR! UPCOMING SUBSTACK LIVE

Jewish Art: Marty Supreme with Michael Ian Black

Jewish Art: Marty Supreme

Sunday, February 1 at 10am PST / 1pm EST

Read Michael’s thoughts on the film, my thoughts on the film, and join us Sunday for an exciting live conversation. Spoiler alert!

LIVE w/ Michael Ian Black Feb 1 @ 1 EST

Previously, on Certain Thoughts:

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Evan Stern · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture