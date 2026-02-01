Taking Out the Trash: David Grutman feat. Clavicular

Rightwing misogynist influencer Clavicular didn’t come up with this ridiculous scheme on his own. Miami night life mogul David Grutman put him onto it.

Clavicular and his merry gang of misfit incels have predictably landed on the mainstream shit list for broadcasting their night out in Miami clubs blasting the Kanye West song “heil hitler.” There are plenty of serious, good-faith paths to atone and make amends for such public, disgusting demonstrations of antisemitism. Flying to Israel to plant your lips on the Western Wall isn’t one of them.

In fact, the very idea is deeply antisemitic. This edition of Taking Out the Trash unpacks the layers of antisemitism at play here. Clavicular is bad enough, but this stunt wasn’t his idea. It was David Grutman’s, so tonight I’m taking out Mr. Grutman’s trash.

Previously, on Certain Thoughts: