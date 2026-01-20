Certain Thoughts

Certain Thoughts

Myth: Only Law Enforcement and Legislators Can Save Us

In the face of ICE invasion, mythbusting with our heads and our hearts
Jan 20, 2026

We’re not going to pretend things aren’t dire. But we’re not going to short-change our collective ability to defeat ICE and save democracy, either.

your weirdo friend and I appreciate how propagandists work both our intellectual and emotional pathways into complying with fascism. So we unpack and counter their narratives with our heads and our hearts. We don’t sugar-coat it, but we refuse to let ourselves or anyone else off the hook: we can and will save ourselves when we do it together.

Support my work and unlock the archives with a premium subscription to Certain Thoughts. Or subscribe for free and enjoy the last six months of posts at no cost. Thanks!

