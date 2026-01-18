Certain Thoughts

Minneapolis, New York, and the Failing CBS News

Digging into the good, the bad, and the ugly with JoeWrote
Jan 18, 2026

What fresh hell?

Recent events in Minnesota inspire darkness and dread, but meanwhile in New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani is actually succeeding early in his Democratic Socialist term, so that’s something. The phenomenal thinker and writer Joe Wrote sat down with me to dismantle a recent raft of pro-ICE, corporate Democratic propaganda and celebrate Mamdani’s wins. We also shared a joyful appreciation of Bari Weiss’s total failure as head of CBS News.

LIVE SUNDAY, JAN 18! 1 PST / 4 EST:

JOIN THE CONVO LIVE SUN @ 1 PST / 4 EST

Previously, on Certain Thoughts:

Discussion about this video

