Minneapolis, New York, and the Failing CBS News

What fresh hell?

Recent events in Minnesota inspire darkness and dread, but meanwhile in New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani is actually succeeding early in his Democratic Socialist term, so that’s something. The phenomenal thinker and writer Joe Wrote sat down with me to dismantle a recent raft of pro-ICE, corporate Democratic propaganda and celebrate Mamdani’s wins. We also shared a joyful appreciation of Bari Weiss’s total failure as head of CBS News.

Read JoeWrote on the oligarch-backed effort to restrain popular anti-ICE outrage, and on Mamdani’s “magnificent first two weeks”:

