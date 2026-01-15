To cite Elad Nehorai , this take from prominent Holocaust scholar and President Biden’s Antisemitism Czar Deborah E. Lipstadt betrays a deep well of raw hatred:

“The only way to come to the conclusion that this has any connection at all to ‘globalization of the intifada’ is if your worldview of what constitutes antisemitism is deeply enmeshed in anti-Palestinian bigotry.”

Nehorai is right—but it’s so much worse than that. Lipstadt is spinning her bigoted alternate reality at a moment when our nation’s future is imperiled precisely because of the power and purchase of supremacist alternative narratives. She has take direct aim:

not only against Palestinian life and freedom;

not only against Israelis who suffer when Palestinian dreams remain deferred;

not only against innocent global Jewry who zionists conflate with Israeli crimes;

not only against anti-genocide protestors, activists, academics, and politicians;

not only against freedom of speech stolen in the name of countering antisemitism;

not only at the broad pro-democracy coalition where pro-Palestinian voters live;

not only against a Democratic Party grappling with the salience of anti-genocide sentiment;

not only against a free United States that needs those Democrats to win;

but against our very sense of truth, science, and empirical reality.

Deborah Lipstadt has gone full MAGA.

Her zionism-addled brain has contorted the once-venerable scholar and historian into a virulent agent on behalf of everything she once opposed.

Also, John Podhoretz sucks.

