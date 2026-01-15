Certain Thoughts

Certain Thoughts

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Deborah Lipstadt Has Gone Full MAGA

Taking Out the Trash: when a leading genocide scholar and free speech defender becomes a censorious genocide denier
Evan Stern's avatar
Evan Stern
Jan 15, 2026

To cite Elad Nehorai, this take from prominent Holocaust scholar and President Biden’s Antisemitism Czar Deborah E. Lipstadt betrays a deep well of raw hatred:

“The only way to come to the conclusion that this has any connection at all to ‘globalization of the intifada’ is if your worldview of what constitutes antisemitism is deeply enmeshed in anti-Palestinian bigotry.

May be a Twitter screenshot of text that says 'Deborah E. Lipstadt @deborahlipstadt This is a major tragedy. But it's more than that. It's an arson attack and another step in the globalization of the intifada. John Podhoretz @jpodhoretz Jan 11 MIssissippi's largest synagogue destroyed in an arson attack on the Sabbath. The fact this isn't the biggest story of the morning, or the day so far, should tell you just how normalized anti-Semitic action is becoming.'

Nehorai is right—but it’s so much worse than that. Lipstadt is spinning her bigoted alternate reality at a moment when our nation’s future is imperiled precisely because of the power and purchase of supremacist alternative narratives. She has take direct aim:

  • not only against Palestinian life and freedom;

  • not only against Israelis who suffer when Palestinian dreams remain deferred;

  • not only against innocent global Jewry who zionists conflate with Israeli crimes;

  • not only against anti-genocide protestors, activists, academics, and politicians;

  • not only against freedom of speech stolen in the name of countering antisemitism;

  • not only at the broad pro-democracy coalition where pro-Palestinian voters live;

  • not only against a Democratic Party grappling with the salience of anti-genocide sentiment;

  • not only against a free United States that needs those Democrats to win;

  • but against our very sense of truth, science, and empirical reality.

Deborah Lipstadt has gone full MAGA.

Her zionism-addled brain has contorted the once-venerable scholar and historian into a virulent agent on behalf of everything she once opposed.

Also, John Podhoretz sucks.

LIVE TODAY! 4 PST / 7 EST:

What Fresh Hell with Joe Wrote

JOIN LIVE 4 PST / 7 EST

We are going to discuss the latest hellish developments and Joe’s exceptional essay Sorry Centrists. Americans Want to Abolish ICE.

JoeWrote
Sorry Centrists. Americans Want to Abolish ICE
Americans from all walks of life have been activated by last week’s murder of Renee Good. Protestors marched in over a thousand anti-ICE demonstrations across the country. Veterans have compared ICE’s tactics to a warring army. Immigration activists have stepped up community self-defense programs. And centrists have blogged about why the fascist gang th…
Read more
24 days ago · 56 likes · 4 comments

What Fresh Hell w/ JoeWrote

Please invest in Certain Thoughts. Unlock full access to the premium archives with a paid subscription, or subscribe for free and enjoy the last six months of posts at no cost.

Share

Previously, on Certain Thoughts:

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Evan Stern · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture