Anonymous Dem Pushes Fascist Propaganda in Fox News

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s Democratic Socialism is succeeding — and it’s terrifying entrenched interests.
While the early days of Mamdani’s tenure are filled with successes big and small, party leaders who stand to lose from the rise of Democratic Socialism are willing to downplay the threat of Trump if it allows them to land a hit on the popular new mayor.
This week one anonymous New York Democrat gave fascist propaganda talking points to Fox New Digital, which deployed them in the following hit piece. We are used to authoritarian narratives from Fox News. We should not normalize Democrats eagerly contributing to those authoritarian narratives.
