Reality Checking the Bulwark - Episode 2

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, The Bulwark matters. We value and respect their prominent position in the pro-democracy movement. Yet despite their success, the Bulwark advises on politics from a point of view so ideologically blinkered that it puts the entire movement at risk.
In this week’s episode, we discussed:
A January 7 episode of Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang’s Las Culturistas podcast, in which listeners were advised not to donate to Jasmine Crockett’s Senate primary campaign because “she can’t win,” according to Rogers. "Anytime a politician is making it about themselves, I'm already done," Rogers said. "Don't waste your money sending to Jasmine Crockett. Do not do it."
A January 13 episode of The Bulwark’s The Next Level Podcast – JD Vance Picked the Ugliest Fight on Purpose – in which Tim Miller led Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell in an extreme critique of reactions to Rogers and Yang’s comments. Miller’s response to a cherry-picked (homophobic) response:
