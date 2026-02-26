Certain Thoughts

Certain Thoughts

Reality Checking the Bulwark - Episode 3

David French and Mona Charen have completely lost the plot
Evan Stern and Steward Beckham
Feb 26, 2026

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, The Bulwark matters. We value and respect their prominent position in the pro-democracy movement. Yet despite their success, the Bulwark advises on politics from a point of view so ideologically blinkered that it puts the entire movement at risk.

In this week’s episode we discussed a February 16 installment of the Mona Charen Show: The Real Conflict is Between Decent and Indecent (w/ David French). At stake is a larger question running through this series: are reactionary centrists accurately diagnosing the scale and nature of democratic strain, or applying failed frameworks built for a different political era?

Saturday, February 28 at 1pm EST / 10am PST

LIVE Saturday Feb 28 at 1pm EST

