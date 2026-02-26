Reality Checking the Bulwark - Episode 3

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, The Bulwark matters. We value and respect their prominent position in the pro-democracy movement. Yet despite their success, the Bulwark advises on politics from a point of view so ideologically blinkered that it puts the entire movement at risk.
In this week’s episode we discussed a February 16 installment of the Mona Charen Show: The Real Conflict is Between Decent and Indecent (w/ David French). At stake is a larger question running through this series: are reactionary centrists accurately diagnosing the scale and nature of democratic strain, or applying failed frameworks built for a different political era?