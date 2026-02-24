Substack: Love It or Leave It?

Dear reader: there is a time for everything. A time to write, a time to stream. A time to think, a time to jot notes. A time to create, a time to consume.

You may have noticed that the balance of my recent output has tilted heavily toward live-streamed conversations, and there have been fewer written posts as of late. This does not reflect a fundamental change in the character of Certain Thoughts; rather this is the result of late winter doldrums limiting my creative spirits and steering me toward content that feels comfortable at this time.

Soon the lengthening days will cross an inflection point, my creative desires will burst forth from their seasonal hibernation, and you can expect a return of consistent written posts alongside these live-streamed conversations. Thank you for your support and attention during this fallow period of the writer’s cycle, and please enjoy this wide-ranging conversation with the inimitable dr. g is ✨your weirdo friend✨.

-Evan

