Thank you Steward Beckham, David Baldwin, Sandra, Katinka Lyngroth, RoRo, and many others for tuning into my live video with Joe Wrote! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
The MAGA Civil War & Stupidification of Conservatism
I loved this conversation with JoeWrote. Check it out!
Evan Stern and Joe Wrote
Mar 02, 2026
Certain Thoughts
Certain thoughts on politics and culture; past, present and future.Certain thoughts on politics and culture; past, present and future.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes