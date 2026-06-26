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Certain Thoughts

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Adam Johnson: We Really Don’t Have to Attack Trump’s “Iran Deal” From the Right

The political, moral, and tactical disaster of neoconservative Democrats
Evan Stern's avatar
Adam Johnson's avatar
Evan Stern and Adam Johnson
Jun 26, 2026

Adam Johnson knows his shit.

He understands what effective messaging looks like, and he cuts through bullshit like a hot knife through butter. Whether that bullshit comes from media figures or politicians, Adam Johnson identifies which narratives are being served – and who actually advances an honest, anti-war message.

I was thrilled to discuss his recent post We Really Don’t Have to Attack Trump’s “Iran Deal” From the Right. This is essential reading. Check out the post and please enjoy our discussion.

The Column
We Really Don’t Have to Attack Trump’s “Iran Deal” From the Right
The minute President Trump announced a Memorandum of Understanding with Iran on Sunday to “end the war,” the response from Democrats has been a range of somewhat decent—if tortured—support for an end to hostilities to cynical, goading attacks from the right. This is a fairly common feature of our bipartisan pro-war Washington consensus: We are permitted…
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10 days ago · 126 likes · Adam Johnson

Please also do yourself a favor and subscribe to Adam’s Citations Needed podcast with Nima Shirazi. This is essential listening: top-tier media criticism, debunking propaganda, with a laser focus on the actual story and the stakes in how it is presented. Highly recommend:

Thanks again to Adam for this fantastic discussion, and to everyone who was able to join us live.

Subscribe to Certain Thoughts – free gets you six months of archives, premium unlocks everything and supports my dream. Either way, I'm glad you're here.

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Previously, on Certain Thoughts:

Mamdani the Prophet Has Arrived

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At a June 18 Get Out the Vote rally, New York’s superstar mayor Zohran Mamdani made waves not only by calling out AIPAC, but by naming the organization’s malign influence in the starkest of terms: monsters.

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Hunter Biden: Everyone Weighs In.

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Hunter Biden: Everyone Weighs In.

From hookers and crack through the crucible of President Joe Biden’s catastrophic bungling of the 2024 election, Hunter Biden has emerged just sober enough to break Twitter. Now that he’s taking on Substack, everyone weighs in.

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