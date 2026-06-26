Adam Johnson: We Really Don’t Have to Attack Trump’s “Iran Deal” From the Right

Adam Johnson knows his shit.

He understands what effective messaging looks like, and he cuts through bullshit like a hot knife through butter. Whether that bullshit comes from media figures or politicians, Adam Johnson identifies which narratives are being served – and who actually advances an honest, anti-war message.

I was thrilled to discuss his recent post We Really Don’t Have to Attack Trump’s “Iran Deal” From the Right. This is essential reading. Check out the post and please enjoy our discussion.

Please also do yourself a favor and subscribe to Adam’s Citations Needed podcast with Nima Shirazi. This is essential listening: top-tier media criticism, debunking propaganda, with a laser focus on the actual story and the stakes in how it is presented. Highly recommend:

Thanks again to Adam for this fantastic discussion, and to everyone who was able to join us live.

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Previously, on Certain Thoughts: