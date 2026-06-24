Certain Thoughts

Certain Thoughts

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Out of a Sudden's avatar
Out of a Sudden
21h

Meanwhile, Mamdani ally Brad Lander just beat Dan Goldman in a landslide.

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Robert Jaffee's avatar
Robert Jaffee
21h

“The Anti-Defamation League’s Jonathan Greenblatt led the charge, claiming Mamdani demonized and denigrated Jewish New Yorkers. Erasing the substance of the mayor’s comments, Greenblatt wrote “this is not a principled disagreement. This is prejudice pure and simple.”

Greenblatt is another hypocrite and pathetic liar!

For example, when Musk embraced The Great Replacement Theory in 2023—with a post blaming “Jewish communities” for conspiring against whites —Greenblatt condemned it as “indisputably dangerous.”

Then, two days later, after Musk announced he’d suspend users posting certain pro-Palestinian phrases, Greenblatt praised Musk’s “leadership in fighting hate.”

After that, Greenblatt changed the focus of the organization—fighting right-wing anti-semitism—instead focusing on pro-Palestinian activism; completely undermining the organization’s credibility!

And with his Mandani outrage, he’s proven the point! I guess wealth can by your silence with Greenblatt—especially when anti-semitism has been the on the rise on X and in this nation since Trump rode down his golden escalator in 2016.

And in 2022, a year before Musk went full Nazi, ADL researchers were reporting antisemitic content on X had increased over 60% since Musk’s takeover which is when the ADL joined an advertising boycott of the platform, before reversing course and rolling out the red carpet for the most anti-Semitic guy on the planet, who happens to own a platform that can shape minds of young men (White Supremacists) for generations to come!

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