Aaron Ross Coleman: Barack Obama’s Library is a Monument to Nothingness

President Obama’s legacy is shambles.

Look at it from any angle: drone strikes and a blank check to Israel. Cruel immigration policies and ICE run amok. Health care reform that took one step forward and five steps back. Much of the good he did has been undone; much of the harm that has followed builds upon the work he did in office.

Ten years on, it’s difficult to look at the Obama presidency with anything less than bitterness and anger. But how did it get so bad? Why did he fail? And how did we let him fail us?

Aaron Ross Coleman grounds our examination of Obama in the history of his first presidential campaign. While white supremacy ascends alongside the new Obama Presidential Library, Aaron reminds us where things went so wrong. I really enjoyed this discussion, and I hope you will read his essential post and watch the replay:

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Previously, on Certain Thoughts: