Certain Thoughts

Certain Thoughts

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Aaron Ross Coleman: Barack Obama’s Library is a Monument to Nothingness

A July 4th discussion on Obama's legacy, ten years on
Evan Stern's avatar
Aaron Ross Coleman's avatar
Evan Stern and Aaron Ross Coleman
Jul 05, 2026

President Obama’s legacy is shambles.

Look at it from any angle: drone strikes and a blank check to Israel. Cruel immigration policies and ICE run amok. Health care reform that took one step forward and five steps back. Much of the good he did has been undone; much of the harm that has followed builds upon the work he did in office.

Ten years on, it’s difficult to look at the Obama presidency with anything less than bitterness and anger. But how did it get so bad? Why did he fail? And how did we let him fail us?

Aaron Ross Coleman grounds our examination of Obama in the history of his first presidential campaign. While white supremacy ascends alongside the new Obama Presidential Library, Aaron reminds us where things went so wrong. I really enjoyed this discussion, and I hope you will read his essential post and watch the replay:

Freedom Studies
Barack Obama’s Library is a Monument to Nothingness.
Before the Dobbs decision, before the Shelby County decision, before the insurrection, before the Trump election, before the naked rise of white nationalism and fascism, Rev. Jeremiah Wright of Chicago’s Trinity United Church of Christ summoned all the wind in his chest and rasp in his throat to warn that America was headed to hell…
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6 days ago · 239 likes · 85 comments · Aaron Ross Coleman

Subscribe to Certain Thoughts – free gets you six months of archives, premium unlocks everything and supports my dream. Either way, I'm glad you're here.

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Previously, on Certain Thoughts:

Trans Erasure Fuels Scott Wiener's Moral Panic

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Trans Erasure Fuels Scott Wiener's Moral Panic

Scott Wiener threw the first brick at Stonewall.

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Growing Up in the Ruins

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Growing Up in the Ruins

When I was 21, it was not a very good year.

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