Trader Joe's Tuesday Treats: Shrimp Chips – Garlic feat. Chippy Cheech

We did it live!
Chippy Cheech joined me to smell, taste, rate, and review Trader Joe’s Shrimp Chips – Garlic. Thank you so much to Chieko Hidaka the chipmaster for joining me in this special edition of Trader Joe’s Tuesday Treats.
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