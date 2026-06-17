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Trader Joe's Tuesday Treats: Shrimp Chips – Garlic feat. Chippy Cheech

Trader Joe's Tuesday Treats LIVE!
Evan Stern's avatar
Evan Stern
Jun 17, 2026

We did it live!

Chippy Cheech joined me to smell, taste, rate, and review Trader Joe’s Shrimp Chips – Garlic. Thank you so much to Chieko Hidaka the chipmaster for joining me in this special edition of Trader Joe’s Tuesday Treats.

If you don’t already follow Chippy Cheech:

Chippy Cheech on TikTok

Chippy Cheech on Instagram

@chippy.cheechLimited Edition Chips!!! #chips #chiplover #snacks #snacktok #chiprating @Chieko Hidaka
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