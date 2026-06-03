Reality Checking the Bulwark: Tim Miller

Once a hatemonger, always a hatemonger?

Once a propagandist, always a propagandist? Once a Republican operative, always a Republican operative?

The question is not whether Tim Miller – The Bulwark’s ubiquitous lead anchor – is reformable, or redeemable. The question, more than ten years into the Trump era, is whether Miller utilizes his highly influential position in the pro-democracy movement to advance the United States towards a more perfect union or further from it. In the final calculus, is he democracy’s friend or foe?

Deuce Davis and I no longer give the Bulwark the benefit of the doubt. We’re taking a closer look at each individual member of the organization, analyzing the totality of their impact, and determining what degree of presumptive good faith – if any – they deserve. Enjoy the discussion, and let us know what you think.

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