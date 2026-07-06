Certain Thoughts

Certain Thoughts

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Ohio Elections Update with Michael E

The most important state nobody is talking about
Evan Stern's avatar
Michael E. The Thinker's avatar
Evan Stern and Michael E. The Thinker
Jul 06, 2026

Thank you Jason Gael, Laura Tompkins, Teralex 🚫👑’s, Virginia Maynard, Tamar Kranick, and many others for tuning into my live video with Michael E. The Thinker! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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