Certain Thoughts

Certain Thoughts

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Everything Is Theater (Including Substack), With Dr. Austin Dean Ashford

Onboarding the award-winning playwright and Latin Grammy-nominated musician
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Evan Stern and Dr Austin Dean Ashford
Jun 18, 2026

Substack is premier social media. This platform may contain the best of media, which in turn creates the potential for the best of social.

Thank you so much to Dr Austin Dean Ashford for talking with me about theater, sport, community, and the ins and outs of sharing your work on Substack.

Thank you also to everyone who joined live for this vibrant conversation! Subscribe to Austin’s Substack and please check out this piece that inspired our conversation – he even recorded the audio version for you to enjoy!

Dr Austin Dean Ashford
I Know You Don’t Care About Theatre. Hear Me Out.
Everything is theatre…
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8 days ago · 8 likes · 4 comments · Dr Austin Dean Ashford

Subscribe to Certain Thoughts – free gets you six months of archives, premium unlocks everything and supports my dream. Either way, I'm glad you're here.

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