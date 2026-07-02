Certain Thoughts

Certain Thoughts

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✨your weirdo friend✨'s avatar
✨your weirdo friend✨
15m

This is an excellent piece, Evan. I don't think people understand, or want to understand, that trans people have also kicked out cops at Pride for routinely killing our Black neighbors. This is solidarity in action. If people don't want to be faced with angry trans people, then don't fuck with our neighbors who, like us, are also under genocidal threat. Every single person calling trans people thugs for kicking out a man who trampled on civil liberties to defend a genocide can go stuff a turducken.

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