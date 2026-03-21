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Reality Checking the Bulwark – Episode 5

The limits of Tim Miller and Sarah Longwell's foreign policy vision
Evan Stern's avatar
Steward Beckham's avatar
Evan Stern and Steward Beckham
Mar 21, 2026

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, The Bulwark matters. We value and respect their prominent position in the pro-democracy movement. Yet despite their success, the Bulwark advises on politics from a point of view so ideologically blinkered that it puts the entire movement at risk.

Across Republican and Democratic administrations, American foreign policy has produced a sequence of disasters abroad. The anti-Trump conservative analysis attempts to reckon with these failed policies but often falls short of metabolizing the political impacts of neoconservative disasters past and present. The cardinal misstep – treating President Trump as a departure from American imperial tradition rather than another expression of it – continues to taint otherwise thoughtful review.

In a March 9 episode of the flagship Bulwark Podcast, Tim Miller and Sarah Longwell reveal some of the early political influences and cultural propaganda that shaped their worldviews – a self-examination we respect and admire. Credit where credit is due, yet Miller and Longwell still fail to appreciate some of the tectonic drivers of these policies – and more crucially, how unpopular policies have galvanized public opinion and redrawn the political landscape.

Steward Beckham and I took some time to dig deep into this episode, Sarah Longwell: No One Should Trust this Government, which exemplifies this anti-Trump conservative phenomenon when applied to the current war on Iran and Lebanon. Enjoy.

JOIN US NEXT TIME!

REALITY CHECKING THE BULWARK – EPISODE 6

REALITY CHECKING THE BULWARK – EPISODE 6

Sunday, March 22 at 2pm EST / 11am PST

LIVE Sunday March 22 at 2pm EST

Previously, on Certain Thoughts:

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