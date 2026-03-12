Reality Checking the Bulwark – Episode 4

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, The Bulwark matters. We value and respect their prominent position in the pro-democracy movement. Yet despite their success, the Bulwark advises on politics from a point of view so ideologically blinkered that it puts the entire movement at risk.

In this episode of Reality Checking the Bulwark, Steward Beckham and I examine Tim Miller’s Bulwark Podcast interview with Jonathan Chait, “The World’s Worst People,” a perfect example of the limits of establishment anti-Trump commentary. Even as the conversation focuses on Trump’s corruption, his diversions, and the growing Epstein scandal, the analysis recycles a failed premise: treating the left as a perpetual object of correction and the right as the natural pole of political sanity.

While The Bulwark can sound clear-eyed about Trump, they continue to fumble with reactionary centrism that reflexively dismisses and disciplines the very constituencies that any durable anti-authoritarian coalition will need to succeed.

