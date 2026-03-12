Certain Thoughts

Certain Thoughts

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Reality Checking the Bulwark – Episode 4

Why do Jonathan Chait and Tim Miller keep lying to us?
Evan Stern's avatar
Steward Beckham's avatar
Evan Stern and Steward Beckham
Mar 12, 2026

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, The Bulwark matters. We value and respect their prominent position in the pro-democracy movement. Yet despite their success, the Bulwark advises on politics from a point of view so ideologically blinkered that it puts the entire movement at risk.

In this episode of Reality Checking the Bulwark, Steward Beckham and I examine Tim Miller’s Bulwark Podcast interview with Jonathan Chait, “The World’s Worst People,” a perfect example of the limits of establishment anti-Trump commentary. Even as the conversation focuses on Trump’s corruption, his diversions, and the growing Epstein scandal, the analysis recycles a failed premise: treating the left as a perpetual object of correction and the right as the natural pole of political sanity.

While The Bulwark can sound clear-eyed about Trump, they continue to fumble with reactionary centrism that reflexively dismisses and disciplines the very constituencies that any durable anti-authoritarian coalition will need to succeed.

JOIN US NEXT TIME!

REALITY CHECKING THE BULWARK – EPISODE 5

REALITY CHECKING THE BULWARK - EPISODE 5

Sunday, March 15 at 2pm EST / 11am PST

LIVE Sunday March 15 at 2pm EST

Previously, on Certain Thoughts:

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Evan Stern · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture