Reality Checking the Bulwark: Charlie Sykes

Charlie Sykes is well-read, witty, and one of the smartest conservative voices in the Never-Trump movement. I love his style and his energy. But the substance? Total disaster.

When we started our Reality Checking the Bulwark series, Deuce Davis and I still gave the organization the benefit of the doubt. We thought they were well-intentioned, but missing some crucial priors leading to flawed analysis. We no longer extend them the benefit of the doubt. We now consider the motives less defensible, the core values less fundamentally democratic.

Going forward with this series, we have decided to analyze the individuals who comprise (or once comprised) The Bulwark. Sykes has left and now writes his own Substack, To the Contrary. Read and judge for yourself – and enjoy this edition of Reality Checking the Bulwark.

JOIN US NEXT TIME!

Reality Checking the Bulwark: Tim Miller

REALITY CHECKING THE BULWARK: TIM MILLER

Sunday, May 24 at 3pm EST / Noon PST

LIVE Sunday, May 24

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Previously, on Certain Thoughts: