A National Jobs Guarantee

“A National Job Guarantee is not a make-work system for government handouts; it is money well spent on an insurance policy against the rising risk of civilizational collapse in the age of AI.”

Jon Neumann and I got together to discuss his brilliant solution to potential AI doom. But even if the vaunted Citrini Scenario (“THE 2028 GLOBAL INTELLIGENCE CRISIS”) does not come to pass, Jon’s elegant and comprehensive solution would address numerous mounting crises – not least of them political.

I always enjoy my conversations with Jon. I really loved this one. Check it out.

REALITY CHECKING THE BULWARK – EPISODE 8

REALITY CHECKING THE BULWARK – EP. 8: GAME OVER

Sunday, April 12 at 2pm EST / 11am PST

LIVE Sunday, April 12 at 2pm EST

Previously, on Certain Thoughts: