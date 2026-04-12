Certain Thoughts

Certain Thoughts

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A National Jobs Guarantee

An elegant, comprehensive solution to AI doom
Evan Stern's avatar
Jon Neumann's avatar
Evan Stern and Jon Neumann
Apr 12, 2026

“A National Job Guarantee is not a make-work system for government handouts; it is money well spent on an insurance policy against the rising risk of civilizational collapse in the age of AI.”

Jon Neumann and I got together to discuss his brilliant solution to potential AI doom. But even if the vaunted Citrini Scenario (“THE 2028 GLOBAL INTELLIGENCE CRISIS”) does not come to pass, Jon’s elegant and comprehensive solution would address numerous mounting crises – not least of them political.

I always enjoy my conversations with Jon. I really loved this one. Check it out.

2076
Working Memory
If you’ve ever driven on Route 8, just north of Pittsburgh, there is a passage into another time hiding just behind Pascale’s Pizzeria. Anyone keeping up with the pace of traffic would likely never realize that somewhere in the strip …
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a month ago · 4 likes · Jon Neumann

REALITY CHECKING THE BULWARK – EPISODE 8

REALITY CHECKING THE BULWARK – EP. 8: GAME OVER

Sunday, April 12 at 2pm EST / 11am PST

LIVE Sunday, April 12 at 2pm EST

Previously, on Certain Thoughts:

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