Reality Checking the Bulwark – Episode 7

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, The Bulwark matters. We value and respect their prominent position in the pro-democracy movement. Yet despite their success, the Bulwark advises on politics from a point of view so ideologically blinkered that it puts the entire movement at risk.

In this episode of Reality Checking the Bulwark, Steward Beckham and I examine tweets from Sarah Longwell and Tim Miller. First Longwell reacts to a Mike Pence clip, arguing that Trump is a break from the Republican Party – no matter how much the GOP’s former Vice President and political history suggest otherwise.

Then Miller responds to Michigan Senate Democratic primary candidate Abdul El-Sayed’s tweet blaming AIPAC-aligned politicians for escalating gas prices in Michigan. Miller cries “misinformation,” but we wonder whether his own message is the actual misinformation.

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REALITY CHECKING THE BULWARK – EPISODE 8

REALITY CHECKING THE BULWARK – EPISODE 8

Sunday, April 12 at 2pm EST / 11am PST

LIVE Sunday, April 12 at 2pm EST

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Previously, on Certain Thoughts: