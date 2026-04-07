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Reality Checking the Bulwark – Episode 7

Dismantling tweets from Sarah Longwell and Tim Miller
Evan Stern's avatar
Steward Beckham's avatar
Evan Stern and Steward Beckham
Apr 07, 2026

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, The Bulwark matters. We value and respect their prominent position in the pro-democracy movement. Yet despite their success, the Bulwark advises on politics from a point of view so ideologically blinkered that it puts the entire movement at risk.

In this episode of Reality Checking the Bulwark, Steward Beckham and I examine tweets from Sarah Longwell and Tim Miller. First Longwell reacts to a Mike Pence clip, arguing that Trump is a break from the Republican Party – no matter how much the GOP’s former Vice President and political history suggest otherwise.

Then Miller responds to Michigan Senate Democratic primary candidate Abdul El-Sayed’s tweet blaming AIPAC-aligned politicians for escalating gas prices in Michigan. Miller cries “misinformation,” but we wonder whether his own message is the actual misinformation.

JOIN US NEXT TIME!

REALITY CHECKING THE BULWARK – EPISODE 8

REALITY CHECKING THE BULWARK – EPISODE 8

Sunday, April 12 at 2pm EST / 11am PST

LIVE Sunday, April 12 at 2pm EST

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