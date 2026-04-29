Certain Thoughts

Certain Thoughts

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Catching Up With Your Weirdo Friend

Another rich and invigorating conversation
Evan Stern's avatar
Evan Stern
Apr 29, 2026

I always love catching up with ✨your weirdo friend✨.

In this wide-ranging hangout, we:

  • previewed the California gubernatorial debate

  • savaged potential Democratic presidential candidates

  • waxed philosophical on capitalism, socialism, and coercive control

  • considered the techno-fascist-feudalists

  • linked the necessity to organize resilient neighborhoods against fascism with the ability to win at the polls

Enjoy.

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