I always love catching up with ✨your weirdo friend✨.
In this wide-ranging hangout, we:
previewed the California gubernatorial debate
savaged potential Democratic presidential candidates
waxed philosophical on capitalism, socialism, and coercive control
considered the techno-fascist-feudalists
linked the necessity to organize resilient neighborhoods against fascism with the ability to win at the polls
Enjoy.
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