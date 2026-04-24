Certain Thoughts

Certain Thoughts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
john griffin's avatar
john griffin
2h

Gaza genocide cannot be unseen.

Reply
Share
Ed Saslaw's avatar
Ed Saslaw
2hEdited

Wow. "A well-documented, undisputed genocide." I will dispute it. Preventing another October 7 is not genocide. Yes, there are aspects of it that mucst be investigated and that requires a new Israeli Government, but there was no "genocide" and the losse of that term discredits whatever follows.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Evan Stern and others
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Evan Stern · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture