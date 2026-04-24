White supremacists have so consistently presented their authoritarian agenda as a “defense of Western civilization,” you could be excused for wondering if “Western civilization” is even a good thing.

While the right wing zealot conceives of Western civilization as an exclusive, hierarchical order of bloodline and gender, the term is more accurately understood as a euphemism for the enlightenment. This 16th-18th century revolution in reason, science, and empirical truth established the principles of equality and human rights upon which modern Western nations were born – and flourished.

Western civilization and its enlightenment precepts are in need of protection – not by the global network of ethnosupremacists claiming their mantle, but from their malignant narratives.

Everything connected to Israel carries this toxic stench of anti-enlightenment savagery, but this was not always the case. Before the destruction of Gaza, the myth of the liberal democracy aligned with American values largely held, unexamined. Then came a well-documented, undisputed genocide, to which the Democratic party responded not by adapting in kind, but by denying to the detriment of its own electoral position.

From denying the genocide in Gaza followed a denial of the reality-based horror and outrage of American citizens. From denying their authentic indignation followed a denial of the changing political landscape. From denying the politics followed disastrous strategy, and from the denial of that strategy’s epistemological gaps followed an indignant and unrepentant elite.

This cascade of wreckage, born from the original sin of denying empirical reality, is not just well-expressed at this point. It’s common sense. It doesn’t require a political scientist to feel and understand the subversion of reality and the harm it has caused to our democratic order. This is, in part, why the impassioned but ultimately ridiculous smear campaign against Hasan Piker has failed. It is also why we need to talk about Eric K. Ward.

In 2017, Eric Ward published a groundbreaking essay titled Skin in the Game. The essay went viral on the organized left and made Ward a bit of a star. The notion that antisemitism isn’t merely co-incidental to white nationalism, but central to its ideology, was previously understood largely among experts alone. If this idea strikes you as fairly straightforward, that is likely evidence of the degree to which Skin in the Game has become seminal and influential among the popular understanding of antisemitism in the Trump era.

When Ward popped up on my Substack feed a few weeks ago, my interest was naturally piqued. It was a big deal when he came to speak to our community in 2017, and I was very curious to see what he has for us today.

It’s not good. It’s not good at all. I regret to inform you that Eric Ward has taken to Substack to peddle the tired, debunked concern of “left-wing antisemitism” – and he is laundering it through the sacred legacy of the Black civil rights organizing tradition. At a time when hardly anyone is buying these claims, let alone selling them, Eric Ward has stepped into the breach as a reputable hasbarist for the left.

Is there a paper trail leading directly to Miriam Adelson, David Ellison, or the Israeli Ministry of Strategic Affairs and Public Diplomacy? There is not. There are, however, regular speaking appearances throughout the liberal zionist ecosystem: the American Jewish Committee, the Jewish Federations of North America, the Jewish Funders Network, local Jewish Community Relations Councils, and countless synagogues and Jewish community centers.

Eric Ward has been a star speaker on the liberal zionist circuit, and for good reason. But as liberalism and zionism have been exposed as irreconcilable, these organizations have clung to their alternate realities to avoid a painful moral and political reckoning. It would be one thing if Eric Ward accepted their honors and honoraria in exchange for privately indulging in their delusions. When he leverages his good name to perpetuate such deceptions in the public square, it becomes everyone’s problem.

“The left has an antisemitism problem” used to be a somewhat effective attack – but again, after the destruction of Gaza, every presupposition that previously powered this line has been turned upside down. It doesn’t land. It doesn’t track. And the fact that such claims emerge almost entirely from opponents of the left make them even less effective. The insidiousness of this argument, here and now, is that Eric Ward is a bona fide left-wing leader. He’s credible. When he expresses these arguments out of ostensible concern for the left, we listen.

In The Return of the “Good Jew” and the “Bad Jew” (April 3), Ward laments a supposed lack of empathy for zionists in left-wing spaces that has scaled to the point of systemic crisis. He frames it as a failure of consistency, a foundation of the civil rights tradition being abandoned by the antizionist left. Aside from the lack of evidence or data, this broad indictment conveniently ignores the multitude of legitimate reasons a self-described zionist might fail to secure the expressions of “empathy” they seek from left-wing spaces.

If you’ve spent any amount of time in such spaces, you have witnessed a zionist demand the group center their feelings and their beliefs to the point of disruption. This can be a difficult demand to manage, as zionist feelings and beliefs are so often heavily propagandized. Seasoned organizers have had to develop strategies for productively engaging well-meaning but misinformed members of their coalition. It is not uncommon for someone Jewish and/or fluent in zionist mythology to take that person aside, end the disruption, and help them understand both where they may be misinformed and how their own behavior is out of step with community norms.

This is a thing. It’s commonplace in left-wing spaces. With infinite time, infinite resources, and infinite patience, those in leadership can engage the disruptive zionist with maximum empathy and channel their energy in a productive direction. But most left-wing spaces are not blessed with infinite resources. When a zionist grinds the proceedings to a halt, for example, to be validated in their belief that “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” is a call to kill all Jews, sometimes the responsible leader simply has to shut them up, and right quick. To the zionist, that feels like a slap across the face. But it is the right thing to do.

It is also, crucially, not just a strategic imperative if the organizer seeks to accomplish the goals of the meeting or the action. It’s a reassertion of empirical reality. “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” has never been a call to kill all Jews. It has never, by any meaningful measure, been antisemitic. Anyone who thinks that it is has been duped. They have been tricked. Their demand to have such lies validated is an attack on truth, and this is a phenomenon Ward leaves out of his analysis.

Ward centers the alternate reality of the zionists, then condemns the left for failing to fully engage and honor their fantasies of victimhood and persecution. For Ward’s analysis to hold, everyone has to be entitled to their own truth, their own reality, no matter how discordant it is with the facts on the ground.

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Ward’s piece never mentions genocide. It never mentions Gaza. It never mentions apartheid, ethnic cleansing, the Israel lobby, or the decades-long use of Israel and antisemitism as wedge issues against the very left he’s ostensibly trying to improve. This is an essay about why left-wing spaces are struggling to extend empathy to self-identified zionists, written entirely absent the facts that have made zionism undeserving of empathy. The material basis for the interpersonal conduct Ward is analyzing simply does not appear.

Empathy for Jewish safety, Jewish history, and Jewish communal anxiety is warranted and it matters. But it has also been weaponized, systematically and at scale. BDS criminalization. The IHRA definition deployed as a policy instrument to suppress speech on campuses and in institutions. Professors fired. Exhibitions cancelled. People who signed open letters harassed out of professional positions and shipped off to gulags. The entire antisemitism industrial complex, built and maintained to protect not Jews but the indefensible status quo. Ward diagnoses the left’s guardedness toward zionist empathy claims as moral failure, denying the possibility that some of that guardedness is a rational, learned response to watching empathy weaponized against people and movements over decades.

Ward accuses the left of sorting Jews into “good Jews” and “bad Jews.” This is the crux of it: there actually are good Jews and bad Jews. Because there are good people and there are bad people. Of course, everyone is a bit good and a bit bad and everyone ought to empower their better angels and suppress their evil impulses. Some of us are better at it, some of us are worse. Some people are good, some people are bad.

Eric Ward may be uncomfortable with moral judgements, but by asserting that there aren’t good Jews and bad Jews, he implies that Jews shouldn’t be judged at all. Shouldn’t be held to account. This is the ideology of exceptionalism. This is supremacism. Ward craftily arranges his attack on the antizionist left as a failure of consistency, but it is based entirely on his own inconsistency: the premise that Jewish people should be held to their own special standard.

The Left Makes an Exception for “The Jews” (March 18) is even worse. The same broad mischaracterizations of the antizionist left appear, alongside the same gaping denials of the global and domestic political contexts. In a February essay, Ward had argued that left-wing antisemitism is burning down the civil rights movement, without naming a single incident, citing a single piece of evidence, or mentioning Gaza once. In Ward's construction, actual antisemitism is not the act of civilizational betrayal – it is the failure to warp pro-Palestine efforts around Jewish fear, no matter how irrational or manufactured.

Ward opens his March essay by acknowledging a set of “difficult questions” raised by critics of the previous piece: Should Jewish hurt feelings about rhetoric like “from the river to the sea” matter when Palestinians are facing dispossession and mass violence? Do antisemitism concerns function primarily to protect the misuse of Israeli power? These are the right questions. Ward says they deserve engagement. And then he doesn’t engage them. The rest of the essay proceeds as though they were never asked. This is not steel-manning. This is the performance of intellectual honesty deployed to avoid engaging with the counter-argument, to sidestep reality itself.

It is reasonable enough, as a political necessity, to meet people where they are – to acknowledge irrational fear as a real force in coalition politics even when the fear is unfounded. But Ward doesn’t stop there. He takes those irrational fears and asserts them as fully founded, despite all evidence to the contrary. These are the most disproven, unserious hasbara talking points, laundered through a sophisticated critique of the left. These are lies, antithetical to the enlightenment, coded in enlightenment terms and concepts. Ward’s argument can only function by borrowing the moral architecture of the enlightenment while discarding its first premise – that there is a shared reality, knowable through reason, that neither grief nor institutional power can override.

Fake news. Alternative facts. We’re so deep into Trump’s looking glass that these terms have become cliche. But the war on shared truth led directly to the loss of more than a million lives to COVID, to January 6th, and to the reelection of a loud and proud American fascist. Losing our shared reality lies at the root of our national rot, and the irreconcilable marriage of liberalism and zionism can only endure at its continued expense.

The campaign against Hasan Piker is easily debunked by the massive public record of the individual under scrutiny. Ward’s smear campaign is more dangerous precisely because it is unfalsifiable. It is amorphous. It’s vibes. But as with the Hasan smears, it’s predicated on lies that a growing number of people no longer believe. In the end, it will probably help Ward’s career more than it will hurt the movement for Palestinian freedom.

In 1952, Albert Einstein was asked to serve as President of the State of Israel. A supporter of Jewish refuge and of the cultural and intellectual project that became Hebrew University, Einstein had already gone on record – in a 1948 letter to the New York Times, co-signed with Hannah Arendt – warning against zionist fascism. He saw, in Israel’s earliest days, where the ethnosupremacist logic of a modern Jewish state led. He named it, and he wanted no part of it:

“The public avowals of [Menachem] Begin's party are no guide whatever to its actual character. Today they speak of freedom, democracy and anti-imperialism, whereas until recently they openly preached the doctrine of the Fascist state. It is in its actions that the terrorist party betrays its real character; from its past actions we can judge what it may be expected to do in the future.”

Einstein’s theory of relativity advanced our understanding of the cosmos. Time and space operate differently depending on conditions, coexisting because of the immutable fundamentals of physics. Physical relativity is truth. Moral relativism is the absence of truth. Einstein drew on the enlightenment in his warning about what supremacist Israel would become – and today, zionism in its present form – not just the state but the political movement that guards and perpetuates it – operates at every level as an opponent of the enlightenment.

As an assault on Western civilization.

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Previously, on Certain Thoughts: