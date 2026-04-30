In late August 2020, seventeen-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse heavily armed himself and traveled across state lines to confront Black Lives Matter protestors.

He shot three of them, two fatally. Rittenhouse became an overnight cause celebre on the right, attracting media stardom, invitations to meet President Trump, and congressional internship offers. He became a mainstay at Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA and at gun lobby events, had bills named after him, and received considerable grassroots funding.

In late March of this year, Alexander Heifler was charged by the FBI with planning to assassinate Nerdeen Kiswani, co-founder of Within Our Lifetime, a prominent pro-Palestinian activist organization based in New York. He planned to flee to Israel afterwards, as a hero to be lauded and rewarded by a political coalition that cultivated zionist terror – a Jewish state as illiberal and as committed to injustice as the MAGA GOP.

The following day, the liberal zionist organization J Street sent an email to its Substack subscribers. J Street’s Founder and President Jeremy Ben-Ami did not condemn the JDL (Jewish Defense League) terror plot. He did not praise the law enforcement effort that stopped it, nor the Palestinian liberation efforts that it targeted. He asked for money.

“Are You A Zionist?” the post disapprovingly mimics. “What was once a simple question is now a litmus test - used by both the left and the right.”

Ben-Ami goes on: “’Zionist’ is rarely used today as a description of political belief. It’s a test – of identity, loyalty, or morality. Sometimes it’s simply an epithet. And arguments over the label often distract from the more important debate about underlying realities - much as disputes over terms like genocide or apartheid do.”

Genocide and apartheid are not disputed labels applied to underlying realities. They are the realities. Ethnosupremacy is central to zionist ideology, a fact of history of which Ben-Ami is well aware. He’s studied Jabotinsky, the militant zionist visionary the JDL reveres and teaches to this day. He’s retroactively constructing a just and pure zionism that has never existed and never will:

Ben-Ami recast zionism as a noble nationalism that has been distorted, obscuring the inherent supremacy of the project and its violent expressions far beyond Israel’s borders. This propaganda post blames those arguing against Israel’s crimes as the source of the problem itself. It laments that ‘zionism’ has become a dirty word, ignoring that the stench and stain is permanent and self-generated. It conflates principled, truth-bearing advocates with vicious right-wing bigots, then sells itself as the reasonable middle worthy of your tax-deductible donation. It is divorced from a central fact of American political life:

Voters hate Israel, and they have every reason to do so.

If our support for two and a half years of genocide in Gaza wasn’t enough, the United States’ catastrophic war on Iran and Lebanon has proven to a majority of Americans – beyond a shadow of a doubt – that Israel is hurting our country and must be cut off from our support.

With Israel emerging as a cultural villain, domestic organizations that lobby on its behalf have themselves become irrevocably tainted – most prominently AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. AIPAC’s emergence as a Democratic bogeyman reflects an overlapping set of outrages: the corrosive influence of oligarchic and dark money, a military-industrial state that prioritizes foreign adventures while Americans starve, and a political elite preserving the status quo through manipulation, criminalizing free speech, and the assault and deportation of the fiercest opponents of genocide.

Everyone hates AIPAC. But “AIPAC” – in the colloquial understanding – refers to much more than a single bad actor. It’s a blanket term for the Israel lobby as a whole. That group includes, but is not exclusive to: the American Jewish Committee, the Anti-Defamation League, the Jewish Federations of North America, Christians United for Israel, most synagogues and Jewish Community Centers, the Republican Jewish Coalition, the Jewish Democratic Council of America, the Democratic Majority for Israel, and of course, J Street.

Each of these organizations were born at a time when Israel enjoyed broad support. Today, the Jewish State has lost that support and it’s never coming back. As a result, every single one of these organizations has morphed into a living stereotype – and not a flattering one: they are dual loyalty incarnate. By urging Americans to support something the majority of them understand in their marrow to be indefensible, in their own way each of these members of the Israel lobby now embodies the dangerous myth of Jews subverting the national will to their own parochial interest.

That such activity is anti-American should be grounds for it to cease, fully and immediately. That it validates and energizes antisemitic hatred only compounds the argument for these organizations to either close up shop or stop advocating on Israel’s behalf. Yet they persist.

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The Israel lobby is less interested in American values, American national security interests, and the safety and security of Jewish Americans than in perpetuating its own lucrative existence. I’m sorry that this is so ugly, but the grotesque nature of the grift must not prevent us from naming it plainly. The CEOs of the major national players earn mid-to-high six figures, with some cresting seven-figure annual compensation. Thousands of regular people living paycheck to paycheck are also supported in their professional roles in the Israel lobby. This cottage industry feeds mouths and puts roofs over heads, and not just at the executive level.

J Street has between 40-60 employees not counting its political action committee or its education fund. According to its 2024 IRS filing, Jeremy Ben-Ami takes home nearly $500,000 – roughly 14% of the total budget. Why would he give up such a plum position? How could he justify laying off dozens of employees struggling to get by and working their way up in Washington? To those inside the Israel lobby, the work is self-justifying. To the concerned Democratic voter, the work poses a demonstrated and credible threat.

Track AIPAC, an influential social media operation that monitors and grades candidates based on pro-Israel funding, treats J Street dollars as no different from AIPAC’s – collapsing distinctions the mainstream Jewish left has long relied on to protect itself from criticism and self-evaluation. Track AIPAC began with little institutional weight but now has the genuine power to shape Democratic primaries – not just in the all-important 2028 presidential campaign, but in our current primary season.

Track AIPAC isn’t arguing a philosophical position when it lumps J Street donations with AIPAC’s. The organizations trade barbs in public, but they work hand in hand behind the scenes. On March 17, Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss ousted fellow Democrats Kat Abughazaleh and Laura Fine for the party’s congressional endorsement with less than 30 percent of the vote. Abughazaleh, a Palestinian-American who names the genocide and authoritatively opposes military aid to Israel, best advocates for the actual change J Street claims to want. But Biss, who gestures toward change but still speaks to Israel’s “special relationship” with the United States, earned J Street’s endorsement.

AIPAC spent millions going after Biss at first, but pivoted in the final stretch of the campaign to discredit Abughazaleh with ads suggesting she secretly holds right-wing views. They simultaneously boosted Bushra Amiwala – not because she was a pro-Israel candidate who could win, but because she was an anti-Israel candidate who could peel voters away from the more popular Abughazaleh. The money was funneled through PACs with anodyne names like Elect Chicago Women and Chicago Progressive Partnership. Biss said “this victory belongs to J Street,” but it was the deceptive and strategic collusion between AIPAC and J Street that pulled off the win.

With each primary battle, the electorate learns and improves upon its ability to discern which shell PACs and shadowy PR campaigns actually represent the Israel lobby – compelling the lobby to escalate its own dishonorable tactics. Where the cover-up used to be a greater violation than the crime, today the cover-up has spawned a new layer of increasingly scandalous cover-ups of its own. Just this week Jacobin exposed two new groups – Majority Democrats and the Bench – both tied to a single venture capitalist-turned-secretive Democratic adviser. The megadonor-driven effort tests every limit of federal campaign law, where in Michigan for example, it can technically claim not to be funding Mallory McMorrow even while it effectively staffs her campaign.

McMorrow is the Michigan state senator who went viral in 2022 for a passionate floor speech defending LGBTQ children from right-wing attack – and whose progressive brand made her the ideal J Street vessel. She eventually called the assault on Gaza a genocide, has pledged to refuse AIPAC money, and presents herself as a break from the establishment. Yet she took a sponsored trip to Israel in 2023 and praised what she called the IDF’s “incredible expertise.” She reportedly wrote what AIPAC described as an “outstanding” position paper. J Street chose her precisely because her progressive credibility is real enough to be useful and her commitments are limited enough not to ruffle any feathers.

It’s a closely fought three-way race: McMorrow is the J Street candidate, Haley Stevens is the AIPAC candidate, and Abdul El-Sayed is the only acceptable candidate. Not only is he a champion for the middle class – he wrote the literal book on universal single-payer healthcare – he’s been the most consistent and outspoken opponent of the party establishment’s approach to Israel. He built Uncommitted movement infrastructure and has never taken corporate PAC money.

The race is legitimately tight, but when J Street endorsed McMorrow she held a slight lead. Since then, El-Sayed has edged ahead. Well aware of AIPAC’s taint, McMorrow has released direct-to-camera videos asserting that she “never has and never will” take AIPAC money. She does not seem to recognize that J Street money still counts.

Had J Street endorsed El-Sayed, with real resources attached they could have helped move this close race even further in his favor. It would have signaled to progressive zionists that El-Sayed is not only safe, but that he represents where the party must move to do right by the voters. It would have earned J Street some badly needed credibility. Instead, they placed a bet where the voters already were. For J Street, the endorsement is not a lever for change. It’s a loyalty pledge to the establishment, and a corruption signal for the electorate.

In its self-perpetuating, self-justifying response to a political landscape turned inside out, J Street has endeavored to acknowledge the inescapable reality of what Israel has become while arguing that another Israel is yet possible. While a conceivably plausible position in 2006 or even 2016, in 2026 this fantasy isn’t convincing anyone. The problem for J Street is that they’re not merely trying to convince voters a pre-October 7 Israel can be magically reborn; they’re arguing that Democrats can succeed by selling voters that same easily disprovable load of shit.

J Street is well aware of AIPAC’s toxic brand, having positioned itself as a liberal alternative from its very beginnings in 2008. They’ve continued this marketing campaign in our current environment, but an advertisement for a filtered cigarette is just as likely as the original to remind the consumer of cancer. They’ve zero credibility.

J Street’s defenders will argue that they advocate against the war on Iran and Lebanon, defend democracy at home, and take on Israel’s illiberal forces. That J Street empowers American politicians working to create the conditions for peace and a permanent, just resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. That they are reviled by pro-Israel hardliners, a badge of honor indicating their worth as Palestinians’ best friends on the left.

While each of these activities are meritorious in the abstract, they are complicated by the fact that J Street emphatically opposes BDS – the nonviolent Palestinian Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement criminalized by the current and former administrations. They are colored by J Street’s record of opposing ceasefire in Gaza, opposing the label of genocide, and only grudgingly accepting it without ever fully reconciling this core facet of Israeli action and American political reality.

J Street’s entire political argument and analysis is rooted in the myth of a two-state solution. Based on the facts on the ground in 2008, this outcome was already unlikely when J Street was founded. Eighteen additional years of Israeli terrorism and dispossession in the West Bank – with impunity – exposes anyone peddling the two-state solution as disingenuous and deliberately deceptive. It’s just a bald-faced lie. Being hated by pro-Israel extremists doesn’t make J Street a genuine advocate for Palestinian liberation. It’s simply the vicious narcissism of small differences.

So J Street’s good work on behalf of diplomacy, democracy, and a return to sane foreign policy is all well and good. Yet there are other organizations making the same arguments, raising money for politicians on the same platform, working to shape the same narrative – with none of the pro-Israel activities that disqualify J Street from a position in the pro-democracy tent. Every defense of J Street that balances its participation in an anti-American project with its liberal bona fides fails to acknowledge that one can engage in the good without supporting the bad. Many do. More should.

In his 1963 letter from a Birmingham Jail, the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. famously assailed the white moderate as perhaps a greater hurdle to justice than the out-and-out racist:

“The white moderate, who is more devoted to ‘order’ than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice; who constantly says: ‘I agree with you in the goal you seek, but I cannot agree with your methods of direct action’; who paternalistically believes he can set the timetable for another man’s freedom; who lives by a mythical concept of time and who constantly advises the Negro to wait for a ‘more convenient season.’ Shallow understanding from people of good will is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will. Lukewarm acceptance is much more bewildering than outright rejection.”

J Street – and any liberal or Democrat-aligned member of the Israel lobby – have become the paternalistic white moderate MLK exposed as preferring the absence of tension to the presence of justice. They’re a moral abomination and an electoral disaster. Don’t take their advice, their money, or their criticism.

Candidates with a historical relationship to AIPAC are rightly scrambling to disavow their former benefactor, along with any AIPAC cutouts and deceptively-named shell PACs. Many of these candidates have yet to realize that support from J Street is just as toxic, just as antithetical to liberal values, and just as problematic in the eyes of voters. They’ll soon learn.

J Street opposes BDS because it is paternalistic, yes, and because it pays the bills, and because it protects their access and their prominence. But at the deepest level, J Street opposes BDS because they know it should apply to them. Ben-Ami and his team are too studied, too sophisticated to plausibly not understand the obstacle to justice that they are. They understand they’re deserving of boycott, of shame, of exclusion from the Democratic Party. Let’s embrace that understanding and establish them as destructive as we already know AIPAC to be.

Boycott J Street.

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Previously, on Certain Thoughts: