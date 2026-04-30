Certain Thoughts

Certain Thoughts

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Barney's avatar
Barney
11h

The ZIONISTS are behind everything Epstein, which means since 1945 they have plotted to take control of the US government.

Check out The Pugilist on Substack for all the details.

Better yet here is some juice: https://alisav.substack.com/p/confirmation-of-what-ive-been-saying?r=5guzcl&utm_medium=ios

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Tim's avatar
Tim
8h

💯 Evan...also 💯 Barney!!

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