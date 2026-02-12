Subscribe
Declaration of Dissent w/ your weirdo friend
On the importance of accessing anger, alchemizing it into action, and setting boundaries
Feb 12
•
Evan Stern
and
your weirdo friend
26
2
6
1:08:06
Democracy Draft: Round 1
Watch now | A ten-category fantasy draft for the pro-democracy movement
Feb 12
•
Evan Stern
and
Steward Beckham
28
2
8
2:17:07
Reality Checking the Bulwark - Episode 1
Our new series course-correcting the Bulwark
Feb 9
•
Evan Stern
and
Steward Beckham
38
3
7
1:24:59
Our Favorite Weezer Songs: Everyone Weighs In.
A multi-generational celebration of the iconic alternative 90s pop-rock band
Feb 8
•
Evan Stern
,
The Floating Eye
,
Mom Jorts [Pulte Slanderer]
, and
sanrioargento
10
5
Marty Supreme, Uncut Gems, and the Jewish Action Antihero with Michael Ian Black
Jewsploitation and Josh Safdie's innovative new sub-genre
Feb 1
•
Evan Stern
and
Michael Ian Black
37
3
1:03:49
Taking Out the Trash: David Grutman feat. Clavicular
This is so fucking antisemitic
Feb 1
•
Evan Stern
15
2
18:30
January 2026
Reality Checking The Bulwark
Conservative failures already destroyed the Republican Party. We must not allow them to destroy our own.
Jan 31
•
Evan Stern
and
Steward Beckham
24
14
8
Harris vs. Shapiro: Loser Showdown
Josh Shapiro, Kamala Harris, antisemitism, racism, ICE, and democracy
Jan 26
•
Evan Stern
and
Steward Beckham
15
5
2
1:42:52
Israel Has Forfeited Its Right to Exist
The one-state solution is the moderate position
Jan 24
•
Evan Stern
45
8
26
Trader Joe's Tuesday Treats: Strawberry Yogurt Flavored Coated Almonds
Easter candy for adults
Jan 20
•
Evan Stern
5
1
Myth: Only Law Enforcement and Legislators Can Save Us
In the face of ICE invasion, mythbusting with our heads and our hearts
Jan 20
•
Evan Stern
and
your weirdo friend
33
2
3
57:42
ICE Terror: Film It or Fight It?
The limited value of documenting the fascist takeover
Jan 20
•
Evan Stern
and
Ryan Ward
35
7
7
1:17:25
