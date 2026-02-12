Certain Thoughts

Certain Thoughts

Declaration of Dissent w/ your weirdo friend
On the importance of accessing anger, alchemizing it into action, and setting boundaries
  Evan Stern and your weirdo friend
1:08:06
Democracy Draft: Round 1
Watch now | A ten-category fantasy draft for the pro-democracy movement
  Evan Stern and Steward Beckham
2:17:07
Reality Checking the Bulwark - Episode 1
Our new series course-correcting the Bulwark
  Evan Stern and Steward Beckham
1:24:59
Our Favorite Weezer Songs: Everyone Weighs In.
A multi-generational celebration of the iconic alternative 90s pop-rock band
  Evan SternThe Floating EyeMom Jorts [Pulte Slanderer], and sanrioargento
Marty Supreme, Uncut Gems, and the Jewish Action Antihero with Michael Ian Black
Jewsploitation and Josh Safdie's innovative new sub-genre
  Evan Stern and Michael Ian Black
1:03:49
Taking Out the Trash: David Grutman feat. Clavicular
This is so fucking antisemitic
  Evan Stern
18:30

January 2026

Reality Checking The Bulwark
Conservative failures already destroyed the Republican Party. We must not allow them to destroy our own.
  Evan Stern and Steward Beckham
Harris vs. Shapiro: Loser Showdown
Josh Shapiro, Kamala Harris, antisemitism, racism, ICE, and democracy
  Evan Stern and Steward Beckham
1:42:52
Israel Has Forfeited Its Right to Exist
The one-state solution is the moderate position
  Evan Stern
Trader Joe's Tuesday Treats: Strawberry Yogurt Flavored Coated Almonds
Easter candy for adults
  Evan Stern
Myth: Only Law Enforcement and Legislators Can Save Us
In the face of ICE invasion, mythbusting with our heads and our hearts
  Evan Stern and your weirdo friend
57:42
ICE Terror: Film It or Fight It?
The limited value of documenting the fascist takeover
  Evan Stern and Ryan Ward
1:17:25
