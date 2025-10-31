Graham Platner is popular, progressive, and — until recently — had a nazi tattoo. With controversy roiling the Maine Democratic Senate primary, everyone weighs in.

Graham Platner’s nazi tattoo does not matter. What matters is his view on the closest thing we have to present day nazis: the State of Israel. To that end Platner calls the State of Israel a “terrorist state.” On the other hand, his opponent Janet Mills calls cutting off money to the nazi State of Israel “anti-semitic.”

Graham Platner’s nazi tattoo does not matter. What matters are his views on nazi ICE thugs. To that end, Platner has said nazi ICE agents will face consequences for their fascist kidnappings. On the other hand, his opponent Janet Mills has refused to sign a bill that would have restricted local law enforcement from coordinating with nazi ICE thugs.

The Democratic establishment is correct when they imply there is a nazi sympathizer running in the Maine Senate Primary. And unsurprisingly they are supporting her to the hilt.

The recent Graham Platner controversy (including both the Reddit comments and the tattoo debacle) is quite informative, as we are able to see in real-time how Democrats lose elections and lose popularity. Here’s a Maine Senate candidate who posted edgy Reddit comments a decade ago and drunkenly got a skull-and-crossbones pirate tattoo during a stint of leave in Croatia — a tattoo that vaguely resembles nazi imagery (although, interestingly, I cannot find a single real person in my life who actually knows what a totenkopf is while apparently every single Twitter and Reddit user is keenly aware). The Democratic establishment’s response? Pearl-clutching and endless scolding. The actual Maine voters’ response? Absolutely packed town halls and standing ovations.

This disconnect is embarrassing and it’s politically suicidal. While endlessly annoying Twitter liberals debate whether saying “retard” on Reddit in 2014 disqualifies someone from office in 2025, Maine voters see a guy who quotes labor organizer Jane McAlevey, loudly champions New Deal politics, and actually understands that Americans have an insatiable thirst for political figures that aren’t soulless McKinsey automatons. The trans person living in their car who hugged Platner at his town hall last week gets it: people change. The local Maine reporter who couldn’t find a single person abandoning Platner’s campaign gets it. Curiously enough, vaguely political jaded Instagram meme accounts get it. Only the Democratic consultant, pundit, and donor classes don’t.

The path forward isn’t complicated: embrace left populism that speaks to actual working people, not online discourse warriors. Platner calling out Israel as a terrorist state, promising to work with Bernie Sanders, and declaring himself a New Deal Democrat while literally teaching people how to properly handle firearms and safely operate and shoot rifles (see his affiliation with the Socialist Rifle Association): that’s what resonates in the oldest, most rural state in America. The same establishment that tolerated Joe Biden’s decades-long defense of segregationists wants to destroy a candidate over decade-old Reddit posts and a tattoo that looks like it came from either a book about pirates or a screenshot from Tomb Raider. They’d rather lose with a “respectable” gerontocrat than win with someone who embodies the American Democratic Socialism of economic populism and cultural flexibility.

The broader lesson extends far beyond Maine. If Democrats can’t forgive a literal socialist’s old Reddit comments or drunken tattoo, how do they plan to win back Trump voters? Every successful left populist movement understands that moral purity tests are luxury beliefs for people who’ve never worried about their next paycheck. Platner’s journey from angry young man to voice for the voiceless represents millions of potential voters who need economic hope, not scolding. As he told that packed room: “We cannot be tricked into pointing fingers left and right when the only direction to be pointing fingers is up.” That’s the message that wins, if Democrats have the courage to embrace it.

There’s a chance Graham Platner has more skeletons in his closet and the totenkopf indicates a historical pattern of poor judgement. Given these questions, I feel much more confident about other candidates who espouse common sense ideas for the government to actually benefit the people (i.e. Zohran Mamdani). I don’t think Platner is a secret nazi, though, nor do I think he is dumb — which seems to be one of the most common arguments used by people online to justify his mistake.

I am absolutely willing to believe Platner got the tattoo with some military buddies without fully knowing the significance. I don’t think it’s possible to know for sure if any of the friends who were there knew what it was, or even when Platner himself found out what the meaning was. I’m willing to take him at his word that he just found out about it recently because in the end, it doesn’t matter. It’s important to have honest politicians, but we are in an “all hands on deck” emergency situation here.

We are swiftly reaching a point where the material concerns of voters, their fears for the safety of their fellow citizens, and their desire to replace the corrupt regime hellbent on destroying institutional capacity, committing homicide, and enabling genocide, will all outweigh their concerns about “cosmetic” issues and make them more forgiving of people’s pasts. We shouldn’t forgive absolutely everything, nor should we let nazis into our party. However, I do think that people are capable of change and growth. Character is defined by our continued actions and the choices we make every day.

Certain things are very hard to atone for; having a regrettable tattoo isn’t really one of them. No politician is ever going to reflect your ideology exactly and none will be perfect in every way. From what I can see, Platner appears to be sincere in his desire to end the present emergency — including, among other things, preventing the actual nazi sympathizers from snatching people off the street. My support for him is not without limits, and he might still have skeletons left in his closet. But if I lived in Maine I would vote for him.

There’s something unusual happening in Maine. An insurgent left-wing candidate for the United States Senate has captivated the minds of the American left. He is competing in the most consequential Senate race of the 2026 midterms. And now that his opponent, a two-term incumbent governor, dropped her oppositional research onto the scene, many people across the country are looking at him differently.

Make no mistake, Graham Platner’s totenkopf tattoo was fucked up. For many it would be unambiguously disqualifying. Had it been the only revelation, I might have cancelled my support, at least for a time. But in the same oppositional research dump, over a decade’s worth of Platner’s social media posts showcase why his nazi tattoo was nothing more than an all-time drunken mistake, per his own words. His online presence indicates someone who is deeply frustrated with a country that he sees as perpetuating racism and imperialism. These are not the words of a secret nazi, or crypto-Zionist or whatever. He represents the kind of flawed, earnest individual that many crave in their modern politicians.

In an election focused entirely on affordability and the rising tide of authoritarian crackdowns from the federal government against innocent people, Platner stands out as a staunch anti-war, anti-bigotry, pro-working-class politician who has much to learn in the sphere of public influence, but whose values are correct for the current moment. For the average Maine Democratic primary voter, the Senate race boils down to a simple battle between a home-grown anti-establishment candidate from rural Maine, and the beltway establishment’s pick.

The last two weeks have seen the establishment hurl a wave of cynical and pointed attacks at our burly oyster farmer Graham Platner. This primary will be wholly contentious, but in the end this primary will be won on the basis of policy and character. Graham Platner is a welcome breath of fresh air in a political landscape of polished inauthentic people masquerading as blue-collar champions. I see in Platner what folks on the left have long speculated Trump supporters see in Trump: a brash, authentic, outsider appeal. On the topic of character we can draw a clear distinction between the two main candidates in the Maine Democratic primary — a pattern the American public will see consistently across the 2026 elections and their preceding primaries. Graham Platner is a young veteran turned oyster farmer with a reverence for New Deal era politics, and Janet Mills is a candidate emblematic of the Democratic base’s frustration with their party — old, frail, and risk averse.

The success of any left insurgent will always stem from their ability to define their campaign with progressive and working class centered policy that is easy to understand. Graham Platner holds a variety of typical progressive views, stands in complete opposition to the status quo especially as it relates to the genocide in Gaza, and is unique in his emerging appeal as he has garnered the attention of even current members of the Senate. He has been forthcoming in his policy goals, namely his demand to end military aid to Israel, his support of medicare for all, and his calls to tax the rich. The popularity of these positions has earned Platner staggering levels of support, despite mounds of opposition research being cynically weaponized by establishment Democrats against him.

This does not exempt him from criticism! As with Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, I hate to see the poor decision making! A tattoo of nazi iconography ought to have been removed the moment he learned what it was, and you know what he did? Exactly that, one day after the opposition research dropped. I want to have faith in my representatives that they will not only represent mine and other working people’s interests, but act decisively so as to ensure these interests are enshrined in law. Conversely, this idiocy and these tough lessons are also the exact same reasons I support Platner! I too was once young, uninformed, and reactionary so the politics of reflection, growth, and working-class strength are ones that I gravitate towards.

I believe voters will look to Platner’s character and policy when they ask themselves if this candidate is authentic. This controversy has provided some fundamental information about his political journey, and has provided a great deal of insight into where Democrats are going wrong. After all this talk of expanding the tent from folks like Rahm Emmanuel and Ezra Klein, we find ourselves once again in a politics of woke scolding! The defining difference in this moment is the moderates and their cynical weaponization of identity politics reducing the size of the tent so as to avoid having to come to terms with the fact that this vulgar Platner-esque populism is where the base is.

For all the media attention given to PlatnerGate, it doesn’t seem to have mattered. It’s been a few weeks since Chuck Schumer’s opposition dump, and Platner is still drawing large crowds throughout Maine. Polls show a small dip in his support, but it’s not as bad as some are making out to be. I think the whole episode represents the Democratic voters’ frustration with their party. They know the Democratic establishment chose Mills and tried to sink Platner — partly because he didn’t “wait his turn” but mostly because he’s critical of Israel.

No matter how many centrist “studies” argue Democrats should move right, the voters aren’t buying it. They’re tired of being lied to that starving Palestinian children is “self-defense” and tired of watching their neighbors get dragged off by ICE. But mostly, they’re pissed off the centrists who can’t even beat a convicted felon game show host lecturing them about “electibility.”

One of three people will win the Maine Senate race — Janet Mills, Susan Collins, or Graham Platner. Only one of them will vote to stop sending bombs to be dropped on Palestinian kindergartens. For that reason alone, I hope he wins.

Graham Platner’s Maine senate bid is the harbinger of a hurricane of progressive, antifascist, imperialist and fascist shibboleths. He champions anti-fascism while personally having a history of (potentially unknown) fascism. The most prominent example of this is him wearing a totenkopf tattoo — a skull and bones used by the nazi SS — on his chest, while being a member of the SRA (Socialist Rifle Association) and giving firearms training to LGBTQ+ members of his community. A Bernie-backed candidate gives firearms training to antifa! In his own words Graham Platner is an “antifascist supersoldier” — while simultaneously enlisting in four tours in the U.S. Marines and even joining Blackwater for a six-month stint. At first glance these facts are incompatible, but the incompatibility depends on believing that people cannot have contradictory beliefs or actions. He is not a logical proof, he is a man. He is perfectly capable of supporting antifascist action in some aspects of his life while doing fascist/imperialist actions in other aspects of his life.

Consider the United States during World War Two: in one aspect America was part of the antifascist coalition that successfully defeated two of the most notorious fascist regimes in modern history; on the other hand, our Jim Crow laws inspired the nazis’ plan for the Jews and our Monroe Doctrine inspired the German plan for their European and African neighbors. While waging an antifascist war, the United States imprisoned its Japanese citizens on knowingly false accusations of espionage and sabotage. Many Americans rightfully and proudly believe that the United States defeated fascism in Europe, but Americans obscure and hide from the reality that we have supported fascism at home and abroad before, during, and after World War Two.

These things are no more mutually exclusive within Graham Platner than in the nation he now seeks to serve. What better metaphor for the United States hiding neocolonialist foreign policy under a veneer of egalitarianism than a proudly antifascist marine unknowingly bearing a notorious nazi symbol? In fact, many do not understand the symbols and ideology of fascism and are incapable of recognizing how they manifest among us. Personally, I did not know about this symbol until last week. If the United States truly wants to be solely antifascist state, and not simultaneously support fascism, it will have to reckon with its own history and current policies. In a Hegelian sense, we can examine and resolve these contradictions. We must excise the irredeemable, fix the redeemable, and preserve anything left of value. Americans such as John Brown, Lincoln, FDR, and MLK have done this work, but have never fully completed it.

Platner has already provided an example for how this exorcism can be completed. Upon learning about the true nature of the wretched symbol on his chest, he apologized and covered it up with a new tattoo. One central aspect of his apology was the horror of realizing what he had done. Many who have studied American history have felt that same horror when reading about atrocities committed underneath the American flag. Actual antifascism requires truly understanding fascism. If Platner or anyone else (including you) wants to be antifascist, they must be vigilant in the practice of truly extricating fascism from an entity, whether a person, group, party, nation, or a Maine Senate candidate.

Platner’s entire campaign has been interesting. At the very start I was super excited to see a candidate with the kind of appeal he has running against a piece of shit “moderate” like Susan Collins. Unlike someone like Dan Osborn (another Morris Katz candidate with well-done ads), he had actual quite progressive policies that you could clearly see, including calling out the genocide in Gaza and calling for an arms embargo. But the more I read into him the more I personally didn’t really like him. When he said he did four tours in the US military, that in itself was a red flag. Fool me once, shame on you, fool me four times, what else can you say? Then we found out he worked for Blackwater, arguably the most evil private military contractor there is — in 2018! Although interestingly, I’d argue his being a machine gunner in Fallujah for the regular US military was much worse than his time as an embassy guard in Afghanistan, even if he was employed by an extremely evil group. Most Muslims and Arabs I know really hate him for that, and honestly understandably so. At a moral level, I’d say he’s a complete scum.

What confuses me even more, however, are what his genuine politics even are. Like in a Senate run, that’s what’s truly most important, right? I’ve seen some argue from the left that he’d be worse than Mills because of things he’s directly done, but I’d also argue that Mills would be worse because of things she’s done legislatively. She’s blocked many bills for the Wabanaki Native Americans in Maine for more tribal autonomy, gone after unions, and attacked the city of Portland for adopting a BDS pledge that passed relatively uncontroversially. Not to mention in the Senate she’d likely be completely in favor of sending weapons to Israel. Both have done real material harm that has/will kill people, but the question still remains what Platner would actually do once elected to office.

Many call him a second [John] Fetterman, which he has rejected, and I don’t really think he’d be that. When trying to tell what he actually thinks, the best we have is his history. That includes his Reddit comments, which are full of large contradictions. Some of him defending terrible shit about the military (or fantasizing about colonial wars because they’re “small”), some of him saying racist and misogynistic shit, and some of him defending horrible tattoos because of others he knew in the military. But there’s also him defending the entire LGBT community, attacking the racist tendencies in rural Maine, saying [all cops are bad/bastards], telling Ted Nugent to “suck a dick” for his warmongering, and calling himself a “communist” and “Antifa supersoldier.” It’s really hard to get a clear picture of what he actually believes from all that.

While a lot of the absolute worst stuff is quite a bit older, some of it is not as old. So it’s clear he’s held conflicting views for quite a long time. Especially since he expressed some of the more left-wing sentiment before joining fucking Blackwater in 2018. It’s unclear what he has actually believed, and what he currently believes, but regardless he is a man with unbelievable contradictions within himself. He had absolutely no reason to lie about his far-left beliefs back then, considering it’s only come to bite him in the ass in a Senate campaign run on a mostly socdem/demsoc platform without really identifying as left.

As for the nazi tattoo itself I’m honestly entirely unsure on what the truth of it is. On one hand, someone who was a machine gunner in Fallujah knowingly getting that at the time doesn’t sound unbelievable in the slightest. On the other hand, his story about getting it by accident while drunk in Croatia would make sense considering 1. It’s Croatia and 2. A lot of his stated beliefs based on his history have just been “FUCKING KILL THOSE NAZI CHUDS.” But considering the fact that he also has the reactionary things he’s said and the terrible things he’s done in the military, I wouldn’t necessarily put it past him entirely. Especially given the fact that he never got it covered up. I can totally believe his story about getting it, but him never finding out about it, along with some friends saying he knew what it was a few years ago makes his story of him just finding out about its meaning quite hard to believe. That just leaves me in a spot of having genuinely no idea what actually happened.

Perhaps he knew all along and got it intentionally because he held far right views beneath the surface, perhaps he got it by accident but later found out and was just too lazy to get it covered, perhaps he got it by accident but his secret far right views allowed him to keep it, perhaps his friends are just lying and he’s genuinely just a huge dumbass. Unless we can zoom into his brain or find someone who knows the full story, it’s hard to truly know. I will say this however: anyone who thinks the tattoo is what is solely disqualifying about him and was completely fine with him before is a fucking hypocrite. Participating in horrible wars for the US military is a million times worse. If this tattoo is disqualifying, then disqualify every single member of the United States Congress except for like Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Summer Lee. Almost everyone else has voted for some horrible shit one way or another, like funding Israel, or personally done horrible shit. The same goes for Mills and especially Susan Collins.

I will add, though, don’t go just defending the tattoo. There’s just no need to act like we’ve all had nazi tattoos or done horrible shit in the US military — it just makes you look like a fucking idiot. If the tattoo is disqualifying, then pretty much every politician is disqualified. If you think otherwise, you are a hypocrite. But at the same time, lecturing those who have been directly harmed by people like Platner in the US military about why they should just suck it up and never criticize him because of his progressive platform is just scummy. If you want to argue for him and his progressive platform in the Maine primary when a Mills or Wood or whoever supporter brings up his actions, don’t defend his actions. Attack what the others actually support.

Don’t defend. Attack.

You should respect and thoughtfully consider the opinions expressed by this roundtable, because everyone here wants Graham Platner to succeed. Those critiquing the candidate do so in good faith, rooted in the recognition that his world view is desperately needed in politics, and controversies can eclipse or undermine his policy agenda. Conversely, you should not respect critiques coming from those who oppose Platner’s populism and his progressivism. Electability arguments from people who ideologically prefer Mills over Platner simply do not count.

This responsibility to apply a good faith/bad faith lens to seemingly similar takes may seem like common sense, but it requires an uncommon degree of media literacy and source awareness. If you agree with the Bulwark 90% of the time, why would you doubt their sincerity on this question of strategic direction? This is the lesson we must learn from the nazi tattoo kerfuffle: the real controversy is not the totenkopf — it’s the establishment’s cynical attempt to weaponize the fears of traumatized minorities against the insurgent wing of the party actually committed to their safety.

The establishment effort to “swiftboat” Graham Platner on his perceived strength as a fierce opponent of fascism has not merely failed, it has backfired with mainstream Democrats. The one thing voters dislike more than being lied to is being treated like they’re stupid. After a year of white supremacist purges powered by anti-DEI, anti-woke propaganda, the decade-long campaign against “purity politics” and “cancel culture” has been fully exposed as a supremacist operation in the minds of voters. Now that the people clutching their pearls over supposed leftwing overreach are employing the very tactics they’ve decried, they’re not disqualifying Platner — they’re disqualifying themselves.

Anyone confused by these bad faith actors need only follow the lead of those most at risk under our authoritarian administration. A trans Mainer recently asked Platner whether he would fight with her and stand up for her in an era of bipartisan trans vilification: “I believe in you and I believe that you are a better man than the one you once were in the past, because I’m a better person than I was in the past.” Platner unequivocally endorsed her rights and her dignity, then went on to acknowledge his responsibility to leverage privilege and access in active allyship with those under attack for their race and gender.

From the personal to the systemic, Platner’s understanding of power — and his eagerness to both use it and confront it — terrifies the entrenched Democratic elite. His primary win should be seen not only as a triumph of authentic progressive populism, but as a rebuke of the manipulative politics of a nihilistic Democratic old guard.

