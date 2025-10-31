Certain Thoughts

Certain Thoughts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharon Pettit's avatar
Sharon Pettit
Oct 31Edited

At 69, I can attest to being human. People can and do change, I know I have. Some realize that experiences are catalysts. During those changes it’s not an automatic, perfect flip. Change is a process sometimes for the better, sometimes not. It depends on the person. Motivation, desires, goals. It’s all part of the process.

Being human is a contradiction. We are below the angels, but above the demons. None are infallible. My personal beliefs are forged through traumas in my life, and people who show me better ways, those who show me who I don’t want to be, what can be and doesn’t have to be any longer. My mistakes and my successes have created different iterations of me. What is most important is the effort, desire and dedication to make the necessary course corrections to become a more positive part of humanity. Will I fail at times? Of course. But the desire and will is to be better. To leave the world a better place, a safer space, a more loving , kinder place.

Still working on it, I’m not the best I can be yet.. I’m a hell of a lot better than I was taught. The events, people, decisions, that should have broken me, only made me stronger. More flexible. More forgiving and understanding. I find much of a person’s character is determined by how one chooses or uses the life experiences. It’s a journey that continues until one dies. Those along the way who support us, or at least give us the benefit of a doubt guide us toward those changes.

I’m choosing to give him the benefit of the doubt. If I was voting in that state, he would have my support.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Angry Zonie's avatar
Angry Zonie
Nov 1

As a Democrat, POC and a woman, I support Graham. I respect ANYONE who's willing to hold themselves accountable for their mistakes and make changes.

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Evan Stern · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture