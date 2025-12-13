Jasmine Crockett for Senate: Everyone Weighs In.A roundtable discussion about the incendiery Texas Democrat+8Evan Stern, Joe Wrote, Mom Jorts [Pulte Slander 2.0], and 9 othersDec 13, 2025∙ Paid505723ShareJasmine Crockett is running for Senate. What will the Texas firebrand’s campaign mean for the left, for Democrats, and for U.S. politics? Everyone weighs in. Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Evan Stern.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNextA guest post byJoe WroteLabor organizer. | I've written for The Center for International Policy, Jacobin, PRISM, The Progressive Mag, Red Pepper, Balls & Strikes, and elsewhere.Subscribe to JoeA guest post byMom Jorts [Pulte Slander 2.0]Leftist finance & housing wonk. Former stock broker, current mortgage operations professional. More personally, millennial mom of 6 & Memaw of 1, free-time artist, cat lady.Subscribe to MomA guest post byjane maddenSubscribe to janeA guest post byPX21Just some guy from the mountain westSubscribe to PX21A guest post byDeuce DavisI grew up in Baltimore City and experienced it as a place yearning to relive a past glory rather than a crime haven. It makes me appreciate the nostalgia so many older people have and how it influences their worldview.Subscribe to DeuceA guest post byJoey PipesI'm joey pipesA guest post byNot Citizen Kane butFilm writing about predicting awards and anything else that I'll film write about.Subscribe to NotA guest post byMike Johnson"Just a guy." - Mel Kiper. Labor Guy turned Enviro Dad. Milwaukee vs The World. All opinions my own (especially the funny ones). I write about politics, history, and culture @ The Fire and The Rain.Subscribe to MikeA guest post byAustin Woodseat a peachSubscribe to AustinA guest post byMichael E. The ThinkerTell the Money I called and left a messageSubscribe to MichaelA guest post byNikSubscribe to Nik