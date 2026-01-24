Certain Thoughts

Certain Thoughts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Jan 24

Brilliant framing tbh. The shift from seeing expulsion as the natural endpoint to positioning it as extremist while coexistence becomes moderate is probly the most compelling reframe I've encountered yet. I remeber following debates around South Africa's transition and that same inversion happened there when truth commissions replaced the assumed path ofretribution. Makes the so-called pragmatists look like they're actually clinging to fantasies.

Reply
Share
Sarah Brennan's avatar
Sarah Brennan
Jan 24Edited

What an interesting proposition. I am not a Jew. But I have profound admiration for both moderate educated Jews who have brought so much culture to my Western world for millennia, and for the ordinary Palestinians who have struggled through hell and high water, and yet maintained some sort of living (until 7 October 2023 that is).

I'm not sure that even liberal Jews will like your proposal. But I agree that liberal Jews and liberal Palestinians (or let's just say the non-extremists on either side) have always been able to work together. I have read so many reports pre 7 October 2023 and over many years of Palestinians crossing the border daily to work with Israelis, and a few the other way around.

But as you say, there is a deep, imperative need for compensation and restoration for the ordinary Palestinian people who have lost so many thousands of loved ones, entire communities and even their densest cities to Netanyahu's depredations and his thuggish armed forces.

I doubt that even the most generous of monetary war reparations could work - either in practice or because the damage has been far more symbolic and deep rooted for the Palestinians. They are as deeply rooted in their land as are the Israelis who have, let's face it, existed en masse in Israel for less than 80 years, and many for a matter of a decade or two only. The Palestinians, on the other hand, have lived there on and off for thousands of years.

So I do hope that your suggestion reaches powerful and sympathetic ears that can implement something like your moderate solution: a single Palestine, where Jews and Palestinians can work together in peace, and where some sort of "truth and reconciliation" process can begin and ultimately end in peace in the Middle East.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Evan Stern and others
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Evan Stern · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture