The Jews are tired.

Domestic terrorism perpetrated by a man who lost loved ones in an Israeli attack on Lebanon.

It makes sense. There’s a lot to lose sleep over. Israel’s genocide in Gaza has sent shockwaves through the global Jewish community. Whether you love Israel, hate Israel, or don’t consider it whatsoever as part of your Jewish identity, every member of the community has been touched by the horrors and forced to reckon with their meaning. Families have been torn apart. Mahjong games in open revolt. Synagogues hemorrhaging members. Everything has come into question: not just the US-Israel relationship, but the nature and value of Israel and even organized Judaism itself.

While the Jews have been losing sleep adjudicating such weighty – even existential – questions amongst themselves, the world seems to have come to a verdict: guilty. Guilty of ethnic cleansing and genocide, culpable for Israel’s crimes wherever one lives. Now that Israel has leveraged its American-sponsored impunity to expand its campaign of carnage to the innocent people of Lebanon and Iran, Americans aren’t just morally outraged. They’re feeling it in their pockets. And they’re looking to get even.

It’s no secret we’re fighting Israel’s war. The American president ultimately decides who to bomb, and when, but Trump’s joint war with Israel fulfills decades of Israeli (and American pro-Israel) advocacy. If you think the Jews are tired, imagine serving as a top counterterrorism official in the second Trump Administration.

On March 17, National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent issued the following statement in resignation:

“Early in this administration, high-ranking Israeli officials and influential members of the American media deployed a misinformation campaign that wholly undermined your America First platform and sowed pro-war sentiments to encourage a war with Iran. This echo chamber was used to deceive you into believing that Iran posed an imminent threat to the United States, and that should you strike now, there was a clear path to a swift victory. This was a lie and is the same tactic the Israelis used to draw us into the disastrous Iraq war that cost our nation the lives of thousands of our best men and women. We cannot make this mistake again. As a veteran who deployed to combat 11 times and as a Gold Star husband who lost my beloved wife Shannon in a war manufactured by Israel, I cannot support sending the next generation off to fight and die in a war that serves no benefit to the American people nor justifies the cost of American lives.”

“Black rain” from Israeli strikes on Iran’s oil facilities is particularly harmful to children.

Kent may have shaded the history on Operation Iraqi Freedom, a war the American government needed little help being drawn into. But he’s right about Iran. Whatever his motivations for leaving the Trump Administration at this time, Kent’s very public disavowal of the war and those behind it reflects American popular opinion – and common sense.

That didn’t stop the Jewish Democratic Council of America, an AIPAC front group, from condemning Kent: “You can resign and ostensibly make it about Iran, but scapegoating Israel and its ‘powerful American lobby’ for Trump’s decision to go to war puts Jews in danger,” its CEO tweeted. “Look what happened last week in Michigan. The Israel blame-game isn’t just wrong, it invites antisemitism.”

What happened last week in Michigan? Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, a man who lost four family members in an Israeli air strike on Lebanon, drove a car full of explosives into a synagogue, where by the grace of God the only injuries were sustained by a security guard (the attacker died of a gunshot wound).

I remember how it felt the morning of the Tree of Life synagogue attack in 2018. Pure terror. I read the news from the safety and comfort of my bed. I usually skipped Shabbat services to sleep in and decompress, but that was the first time I wanted to stay home out of a sense of fear. Walking into a synagogue has never felt the same.

When news of Ghazali’s aggrieved motive emerged, a coalition of liberal zionist organizations mobilized in lockstep to try and decontextualize the attack. J Street wrote: “According to reports, the perpetrator of this attack was an American citizen whose family members were recently killed in the ongoing war in the Middle East. We must be crystal clear: Blaming or targeting American Jews for the actions of the Israeli government is antisemitism – full stop. … There can be no justification, excuse or contextualization for attacking, vandalizing or targeting in any other way a synagogue. Such violence is antisemitism, plain and simple.”

In other words, “pay no attention to that context behind the curtain.” Amy Spitalnick, head of the Jewish Council of Public Affairs, went further:

In Spitalnick’s construction, naming the context of the attack necessarily prevents one from empathizing with its victims. In fact, understanding Ghazali’s action doesn’t “explain it away,” nor does it limit anyone’s ability to understand the fears of synagogue-attending Jews. Anyone who’s paid attention to the steady growth over a decade of Trump-era antisemitism would naturally appreciate the frightening nature of the Michigan attack. It is self-evident.

As the head of an organization that “has served as the national convener of Jewish coalitions working to build a just and inclusive democracy,” Spitalnick took a zero-sum view of human suffering and loss, then asserted the bankrupt model as the only way to truly support Jews living in fear. The JCPA’s actual goal was not some pure form of concern. It was to suppress the recognition that American and Israeli actions engender predictable and horrific consequences.

J Street framed context as synonymous with justification. The JCPA said that providing context just makes you a bad person. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer got the memo, deeming the attack an act of antisemitism and “hate, plain and simple.”

But it is not so simple, and everyone knows it. A mass messaging campaign to persuade people of its simplicity would not be necessary were that the case. The JCPA, J Street, and a family of allied organizations are flailing in a moment of stark precarity, utterly incapable of addressing a crisis of their own making.

The false and dangerous conflation between Israel and all Jews everywhere is reinforced from outside the community, but it has always emerged predominantly from within. As Israel has moved further and further beyond the pale since October 7, a counter-current in the community has emerged to amplify the previously marginal voices long rejecting the conflation. But the dominant communal representatives have still managed to argue over them, reinforcing the logic of collective guilt unjustly applied to American Jewry.

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Now the blowback is here. It’s inescapable. It will touch all Americans, but it is shaking Jewish Americans first and most forcefully. The Jewish establishment helped build an ironclad US-Israel relationship, lashed out at those who opposed Israel’s excesses – and now that the chickens are coming home to roost, they’ve laid a new gauntlet against anyone who dares connect the dots.

It is tragic enough when Jewish communal leaders bury their heads in the sand at the expense of Jewish self-interest. When they reach out and insist that failing to bury our heads along with them is antisemitic, that undermines the national self-interest. The Michigan synagogue attack was indeed inexcusable, full stop. But as an analytical input – as valuable data Americans can use to weigh the net effect of the war, and whether to support it – the Jewish institutional prohibition against reckoning with blowback is effectively un-American.

The deception is particularly corrosive. If we don’t want people to believe the lie that powerful Jews secretly manipulate the masses, perhaps we shouldn’t slap “PRO-PEACE” labels all over organizations that effectively throw their weight against the currents of peace. Organizations like the Anti-Defamation League and the Jewish Federations of North America don’t hide their support for both the genocide in Gaza and the current rampage in Lebanon and Iran. But for ostensibly anti-war outfits like J Street and the JCPA, telling people to shut up and ignore the blowback forces us to ask how genuine their anti-war stances even are.

Amy Spitalnick deployed the political trump card of Jewish fear because for a very long time, it worked wonders. Yet in this moment, it’s unclear whether such efforts will resonate with anyone beyond those already unwilling to reckon with the growing set of violent reactions to years of American-Israeli mass murder. Jewish legacy institutions were built to wield power. They've cultivated the platform, the donors, the access, and the credibility. In the wake of the Michigan attack, all of these tools could be deployed against a deeply unpopular war that endangers Jews more than any other American – but they're being used to do the opposite. That is the greatest betrayal of all.

It seems the Jewish establishment somehow forgot the first rule of the Israel lobby: “we have only friends and potential friends.” If the JCPA, J Street, and Governor Whitmer actually want to win friends and influence people, all they have to do is instrumentalize Jewish fear in line with American popular opinion – not against it. It goes something like this:

“Most Americans, including Jewish Americans, oppose the disastrous and illegal war on Iran and Lebanon. We grieve for the innocents everywhere, and we understand the desire for revenge – whether it’s felt in Beirut, Tehran, Tel Aviv, or right here in West Bloomfield. But we cannot blame American Jews for Israel’s actions, just as we cannot blame Iranian Americans or Lebanese Americans for the actions of foreign nations. We are all Americans. Judaism and zionism are not the same, Jews do not equal Israel, and Israel acts on its own behalf – not ours. The majority of Americans oppose this war because it is wrong, but also because it creates a vicious cycle of violence. Death begets death, attacks lead to other attacks. We experienced the inevitable reaction to this senseless war firsthand in our own sacred space, where children come to learn, play, and pray. Jewish Americans may face the brunt of the blowback, but by no means will this blowback end with us. We are terrified. We are anguished. Yet we are resolved. We oppose this war because it is wrong, because it is illegal, because it is senseless. And because we don’t want to see a single American – Jewish or otherwise – face the brutal consequence of the American-Israeli war on Iran and Lebanon. As the Prophet Isaiah wrote: “And he shall judge among the nations, and shall rebuke many people: and they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruninghooks: nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.”

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Previously, on Certain Thoughts: