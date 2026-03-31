Certain Thoughts

Certain Thoughts

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Eunuch Girl's avatar
Eunuch Girl
5h

Thanks Evan, for this thorough and nuanced critique of Gelander’s piece. It sums up my feelings on the matter really well, and reminds me of the myriad of other pieces I’ve read from fellow Jews over the last few years grappling with the contradictions and complexity of being an antizionist Jew in America. I know of several people who have abandoned their claim to their Jewish heritage due to their disgust at Israel’s crimes and American Jewish institutions’ support for them. Their perspectives are important and valuable, and very capable of being expressed without engaging in Jew hatred! It’s a shame that more inflammatory pieces tend to pick up more steam in online spaces, but such is the nature of the beast.

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Out of a Sudden's avatar
Out of a Sudden
2h

I'm impressed by your ability to express nuance without compromise. I struggled over Gelender's piece as well, because there's a lot of baby in there with the bathwater. You gave those points of concurrence their full due.

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