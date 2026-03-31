A recent post on Amanda Gelender’s L’Chaim Intifada Substack has gone viral, and it begs a response.

Please take some time to read Yes, All Jews. All Jews must kill Zionism within Judaism in order to appreciate the fullness of the following critique.

First, I must emphasize my general skepticism of accusations of Jew-hatred. While bigotry is, in fact, unfortunately common, the scarlet letter of antisemitism has been weaponized by Israel’s defenders to such a degree that the label may now land where it doesn’t apply more frequently than where it actually does. Especially when it can be used to delegitimize Israel’s critics. I detest this cynical and corrosive tactic, and necessarily apply a heightened skepticism when anti-Israel arguments attract such allegations. As a member of the Jewish community who has been accused of antisemitism more times than I care to recall, I don’t throw around the determination of Jew-hatred lightly. It must be earned.

Gelender’s post is more than Jew hatred. It is unapologetic in its hatred of Jews. It lumps all Jews together into a single, monolithic class, then assigns a collective guilt to the entire Jewish people, and finally requires Jews to die either for the sake of Palestinian liberation or as justice for failing to do so.

Gelender’s choice to sentence all Jews to death for their irredeemable complicity in Israel’s crimes ruins an otherwise important and effective piece. Her moral outrage is correct – whether aimed at Israel or at the American Jewish institutions enabling Israel’s crimes. Her linkage of American and Israeli genocide and settler-colonial savagery is historically accurate. Her de-emphasis of Jewish feelings for the prioritization of Palestinian lives rightly refocuses the conversation. And her call for Jews to eliminate Zionism from Judaism is politically and spiritually essential. This piece is filled with good, hard work.

Yet its core argument is that Jews deserve to be hated. All Jews. That Jewish action has invited the murder and ethnic cleansing of all Jews, but no future Jewish action can or will absolve the Jewish people of their collective comeuppance. The book is closed. Violent resistance against Israel and the United States remains the only acceptable Jewish path Gelender is willing to offer.

No distinction among Jews

Two thirds of American Jews do not belong to a synagogue, yet in Gelender’s telling they bear equal responsibility for the sins of the congregation. Among synagogue stakeholders, Gelender has also erased the power dynamic between wealthy members who overwhelmingly support Israel and poorer members who don’t. Older Jews dominating positions of communal power are collapsed upon younger generations that reject Israel.

Most egregiously, Gelender faults antizionist Jews for not being antizionist enough: if you’re anything less than an absolute Israel eliminationist and energetic participant in violent resistance, you’re complicit. She acknowledges the real material costs antizionists pay – jobs, safety, relationships, legal jeopardy – and then waves them away as insufficient. The bar she sets isn’t sacrifice, it’s martyrdom. And she sets it knowing it can never be met, leaving the indictment unfalsifiable. Everyone to the right of Gelender becomes a single fascist bloc, and that bloc includes every other Jew.

“When I state that virtually all Jews and Jewish formations are Zionist, I am including most of the very small number of Jews and Jewish organizations who self-identify as ‘anti-zionist’ or ‘pro-Palestine.’ Scratch the surface and you’ll find quickly that most are liberal Zionists, as Lara Kilani and the team at Good Shepherd Collective frequently note. All Jews who claim ‘non-zionism’ are Zionist in their politics because they always disparage the resistance and conflate colonizer with colonized (ex. ‘We condemn both violence by Hamas and violence by Israel’ or ‘A co-existent future on the land for both Palestinians and Israelis/Jews’).”

Needless to say, wholesale assertions about antizionist and non-zionist Jews are inherently false. Such statements reflect a larger pattern of dehumanization through erasure of the individual beliefs and positions of some 16 million people.

Collective Guilt With No Parole

Gelender is right to identify organized American Judaism as a component in the support system of Israeli sins. She is wrong to identify it as the only component. Christian nationalism, the military-industrial complex, evangelicals, the tech and energy sectors, and Israel itself all contribute massively to Israeli impunity through American foreign policy. Jewish Zionism matters, but its role shaping US foreign policy has been overstated in no small part to obscure these other influential interests. To the degree that Jews can be cast as disproportionately influential, Gelender doesn’t complicate that antisemitic belief. She amplifies it.

Gelender implores her fellow Jews to engage in the battle against Zionism, while profusely arguing that the battle is already over. She is not interested in the struggle for the soul of Jewish people. Fine. She isn’t invested in whether Judaism as a religion even continues to exist. This is also fine. Dramatic as these statements are, they contain no Jew hatred. Jew hatred is the argument that even when Jews join in the righteous cause of Palestinian resistance, their previous actions nonetheless justify a permanent target on their head. All Jews.

“Many will say the argument I put forth unfairly puts a target on Jewish peoples’ backs: You’re still missing the point. We support genocidal Zionism across the entirety of our faith, we put the ‘target’ on ourselves and can take it off ourselves by relinquishing genocidal Zionism and asserting principled anti-zionism. But more fundamentally we aren’t the victims targeted by Zionism, we are the perpetrators of it: The real targets are those materially placed on Palestinians by Israelis carrying out ‘double tap strikes’ and ‘Where’s Daddy?’ bombings for maximal carnage of Palestinian families by Jewish soldiers. If Jews cared about justice and embodied the spirit of our own ancestors who fought fascism, we would see Jews tearing down and burning their congregation’s Israeli flags, ejecting racist genocidal Rabbis from the Bima and synagogues, demanding that temples cut all ties to the death colony, instigating revolution within the faith to cut out the Zionist cancer. We would have been selfless and given our lives to Palestinians and the resistance in the entity, we would have engaged in treason against modern Judaism and committed open sedition against any long forsaken notion of a ‘collective people,’ that ceased to exist over the past 100 years, let alone since the blessed Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7th, 2023. If Jews had a speck of morality, we would be seeing a raging split and battle inside Judaism. None of this righteousness exists.”

A fig leaf is laid in the vision of an alternative Judaism that can remove the collective target, before paragraphs are deployed to prove that no such capacity for fulfilling that vision exists. The Jewish people are so irredeemable that according to Gelender, fully expelling Jews from Israel isn’t enough. We must go further, “ensuring they don’t do harm where they go/further displace Indigenous peoples elsewhere),” whatever that means.

“Who will have serenity and who will be confused, who will be tranquil and who will be tormented”

On the High Holidays, Jews meditate on the many ways to die. Gelender lays out two paths for every single Jew: die with tranquility and serenity, as a martyr for Palestinian freedom fully reconciled with the evils of Zionism. Or die confused and tormented, a victim of self-generated justice for a century of Israeli crimes. The question is not whether Jews are worthy of life, but only of which way they will choose to sacrifice theirs and their families’.

Fighting a revolutionary war against Zionism within the Jewish community is a righteous cause. A successful effort would reduce stochastic violence against Jews, but Gelender is correct in understanding that it wouldn’t eliminate it. There is Jew hatred in her argument that it shouldn’t eliminate it, that Jews are already collectively morally bankrupt and can only experience meaning through self-sacrifice. “If Jews cared about justice and embodied the spirit of our own ancestors who fought fascism…we would have been selfless and given our lives to Palestinians and the resistance…”

When every living Jew is grouped into a single identity, that identity is labeled guilty beyond the potential for correction, and the collective sentence is death one way or the other, this can only be understood as Jew hatred.

Unapologetic Jew hatred

Because Gelender has engaged in unequivocal Jew hatred, she anticipates and attempts to disqualify critical claims of antisemitism. She rightly identifies a multitude of bad faith accusations, and the role such accusations play in perpetuating Israeli impunity and violating Israel’s critics. But naming and shaming the instrumentalization of antisemitism does not immunize one from engaging in it. Nor, as some commenters have suggested, does being a Jew oneself render one incapable of expressing Jew hatred.

In fact, Gelender’s position on Jew hatred seems to be less “you’re wrong,” and more “you’re right – and I don’t care.”

Gelender preempts another line of critique, arguing that her message is directed solely at Jews. Even if it were, that would not justify the piece’s assignment of collective guilt or its erasure of the larger interests at play. More fundamentally, this is not a private message from a Jew to other Jews. This is Substack, not the Jewish press. This is a performance of Jew hatred for the public, and it invites everyone to join in its condemnation. This is a permission structure for hate.

The tragedy is that a version of this piece exists without the Jew hatred – and it would have been formidable. Defending the necessity of armed resistance against Israel – and compelling Jews to join in it – helps, until the call for violence is globalized. Leading a revolution against Zionism in Judaism helps, until anyone unwilling to lay their lives on the line is considered a traitor to the cause. Demanding Israel vacate the land helps, until even those Jews with actual Palestinian heritage must also be uprooted and policed in their new adoptive homes.

Certain statements may shock and infuriate, but sharply worded maximalist positions benefit the discourse when they’re rooted in moral clarity and fact. The effective maximalism of Gelender’s essay is fully compromised by its willingness to not only hate Jews, but in its enthusiastic invitation to join the author in doing so.

Just leave.

I’m deeply sympathetic not only to Gelender’s anger, but to much of her analysis. I have come to believe that the struggle over who represents American Jews (and on what terms) has been lost – that the ethnonationalist, anti-democratic camp has defeated the community’s freedom-loving, universalist camp, and that remaining in the fight is a lost cause. I could fight the good fight, but I could not win. So I left.

This is the invitation I would like to extend to Ms. Gelender. If you can’t claim Judaism without arguing that all Jewish lives must be subsumed to the righteous cause of violent resistance, perhaps it is time to give Judaism a rest. Or at least, to cease identifying with the organized Jewish community. Revolution remains available to those willing to wage it. Israel and Zionism are still there for those willing to oppose them. Moral clarity exists for those willing to seek it.

If you can challenge, interrogate, and guide Jews, more power to you. If you can’t do it without hating them, just leave.

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Previously, on Certain Thoughts: