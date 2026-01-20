Greek Easter is like regular Easter, but much more delicious. If only I had been mature enough to fully appreciate it.

As a kid I was blessed by the addition of a Greek stepfather. With him came an entire Greek extended chosen family. They lived across the country, but we visited from time to time including Christmas and Easter. As a young and picky eater, I was highly averse to such delectable, authentic traditions as lamb slow-roasted over a pit. The massive dinner spread was always sufficient – crumbled feta over rice pilaf usually got me halfway there – but I largely skipped out on food over which I would nowadays salivate. You might even say the lamb was passed over.

I don’t recall opting out of a single sweet, though. Not even Peeps, the insanely sugar-coated marshmallow bunny treats. I would always have one, merely as a tradition. But one year, Gerry took it upon himself to attempt the unthinkable: consume an entire pack of Peeps in one fell swoop. He put every single Peep in his mouth at the same time, struggled mightily to try and ingest them all, then resigned in defeat and spit them all out.

It was a valiant effort, if an impossible task. The great Takeru “Tsunami” Kobayashi himself might not have been able to pull this one off. Respect to Gerry for trying it, and for matching the absurdity of the act to the inherent absurdity of the Peep. A plain marshmallow is a good, if unusual, treat. Coating one in colored sugar is actually an abomination. These are the sins for which Jesus died.

As children in the United States, we eat crap like this all the time. I was disgusted by lamb, but didn’t think twice at the time about ingesting a Peep. But as I grew older, I could no longer countenance such things. I became much more comfortable with the Cadbury Cream Egg, a solid chunk of chocolate save for a saccharine cream core. Eventually, though, the Cadbury Cream Egg proved too extreme for even one annual consumption. I graduated out of that and into the smaller, matte-finished chocolate Cadbury Mini Eggs. They’re enjoyable as either a quick and crunchy chomp, or as a slow-melting soft savor. I could easily put away ten to twelve of these pastel morsels over a long holiday weekend.

Alas, now in my forties, even my beloved mini eggs feel like a stretch. When presented with a bowl of them, I might still enjoy three or four – but that’s my limit. Too sweet. Too stark. Too much to ever buy a full bag as I once did. I wasn’t conscious of the connection when I recently bought a pack of Strawberry Yogurt Flavored Coated Almonds at Trader Joe’s, but looking back I realize I’ve moved into the next evolutionary phase of Easter-themed treats. It may be a few months early, but these pink-dusted almonds look exactly like Cadbury mini eggs – they’re just way healthier.

It’s still wrong to eat more than a few at any given time. Not simply because of the sugar, but because digesting almonds demands a lot of your system. Trader Joe’s contends that seventeen pieces constitutes a serving size, but I would argue the actual serving size is closer to half that unless you’re approaching the heft of an NFL linebacker. Whether you’re 5’7” and 140 lbs like me, or 6’9” and 320 lbs, nobody should attempt to eat an entire bag of these in one fell swoop. That’s a miracle even Jesus couldn’t perform.

Fair warning: this product contains milk, soy, and almond – and may contain egg, wheat, peanut, cashew, coconut, hazelnut, macadamia nut, pecan, pistachio, and walnut. Bring your epipen.

