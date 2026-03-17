Ettchat: the last best corner of the internet.

Subscriber chats are Substack’s secret sauce, and leftist political analyst ettingermentum’s is its crown jewel. Of the newsletter’s 45,000 subscribers, a few hundred of us regularly gather in what has become a prolific group chat covering politics, culture, economics, current events, and the texture of our daily lives. We’ve come to use this particular subscriber chat in innovative ways Substack didn’t even imagine, pushing past the limits of the chat’s search function and other core capabilities.

It’s the last best corner of the internet. It’s the place where everybody knows your name. It’s where I learn what’s going on every day, where I find inspiration and information for my writing, and where a lovable cohort of weirdos and misfits have coalesced into my biggest fans and supporters. The ettchat community has become so important to me that I’ve extended it an open invitation to crash on my West Hollywood couch. Amenities include multiple monsteras, pool access, a wide selection of teas, and a half-decent espresso machine.

This weekend I was lucky enough to host an ettchatter passing through LA on a long road trip around the country. As a seasoned reader of Trader Joe’s Tuesday Treats, Inside Outrance was excited to join me in person for a trip to the iconic Trader Joe’s featured in this series. Personally, I was mostly excited to check out the new items on display.

First, the bad news: French Vinaigrette With Shallots was sold out. Permanently, perhaps. The friendly cashier (did you know TJ’s pays a $10 per hour premium on Sundays?) informed me the chain’s “seasonal” items don’t really follow any intuitive pattern – marshmallows are only available in summer, for example – so there’s a chance it may return some day. Nobody knows. I grabbed a balsamic vinaigrette instead.

The good news? Rwanda Small Lot Coffee. According to the bag, “Gitoki Washing Station, located in the Gatsibo District of Rwanda’s Eastern Province” makes for a cup of joe with notes of clementine, vanilla, and dark chocolate. And let me confirm: all of those elements are present on the nose. Dark chocolate dominates the palate, but as long as you stop to smell the beans while you grind and prepare to pour-over (or french press), you’ll pick up the citrus and vanilla.

I’m trying to become more of a coffee aficionado, so this limited edition Rwandan roast caught my attention at just the right moment. I also have to admit – when I saw the label “Rwanda Small Lot Coffee,” the words “genocide,” “civil war,” and “Hotel Rwanda (2004) starring Don Cheadle” immediately came to mind. What does it say that before the cursory research I did for this post, those were the only things I knew about this East African country? Half of my Rwanda education came from this package alone: bananas comprise the bulk of the country’s agricultural output, but coffee is a growing export revenue stream.

At the end of the day, life is precious. Life is short. A product you love might be here today and gone tomorrow. A nation long simmering with racial tensions might erupt into brutal sectarian violence. Don Cheadle might lose the best actor Oscar to Jamie Foxx’s portrayal of Ray Charles.

As a pessimistic hedonist, at a certain point all I can really do is stop and smell the freshly ground coffee beans. I’m grateful for brilliant friends, for rich and lively group chats, and for notes of clementine, vanilla, and dark chocolate. In light of it all, I might just pour myself a second cup.

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Previously, on Certain Thoughts: