First came salt. Then came the potato chip. Then, finally, the krinkle cut.

Salt is so central in human history that its cultivation very likely birthed the first city in Europe. Wars have been fought over this commodity, which preserved food and provided essential nutrients long before emerging as a commonly-applied seasoning. Salt is the most important thing in your pantry, in your spice rack, and on your kitchen table.

A civilization in which humans no longer killed each other over salt soon grew the industrial capability to mass-produce delicacies such as the thin-sliced and fried (or baked) potato: the potato chip. I have previously marveled at how extraordinary the potato chip truly is, whether it is plain or seasoned to the point of absurdity. Somewhere in the gulf between “deli seasoning” and no seasoning at all lies the perfect middle ground: salt and pepper.

Trader Joe’s Ridge Cut Potato Chips with Salt & Pepper go hard. Not too hard, though. Just the right amount of hard. And I’m not a particularly enthusiastic fan of black pepper, either. Sure I use it in my eggs, chicken salad, and most pastas, but I never would have thought to apply it to my potato chips. So when a friend recommended this product, I was a little skeptical but chose to keep an open mind.

I’m glad I did. The pepper accentuates the rest of the flavor, but it also acts as a limiting agent: after a few chips, enough is enough. Given how addictive most chips are, especially considering how unhealthy chips are as a general class of snack, I actually appreciate that the black pepper touch helps reduce the risk of succumbing to my worst habits. Thank you, Trader Joe’s.

These chips would be interesting and even delicious if they were cut in the classic style. Yet I was intrigued by the choice to go krinkle cut – or as Trader Joe’s puts it: “ridge cut.” The ridges/krinkles accentuate the depth of flavor with a layer of texture that makes the product that much more memorable.

I don’t know where we go from here in the advancement of human culinary tech. Beyond the glorious combination of salt and pepper, the potato chip, and the krinkle cut, I do wonder about the final potato frontier. Thick-cut chips the width of a piece of beef jerky? Thrice-baked potatoes? Quadruple-baked potatoes?!?

Truly anything is possible. Including, according to some Trader Joe’s fan blogs, the removal of this particular item from local stores’ shelves. So if you’re intrigued by this post – or if you already know and love these chips – do yourself a favor and snag a somw while you know you still can. Before everything unravels and civilization devolves back to the state where we’re killing each other over the last remaining bag.

Fair warning: jalapeno powder is the final listed ingredient. I didn’t pick up on the flavor whatsoever; if noticeable it’s extremely subtle. That said, you should avoid this product if you’re afflicted by the ultra-rare nightshade allergy. Everyone else? Have at.

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