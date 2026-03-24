Certain Thoughts

Certain Thoughts

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Don Buckter's avatar
Don Buckter
8h

I'd rather "eat cake".

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
17h

I had Trader Joe’s mini samosas for lunch the other day, highly recommend

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