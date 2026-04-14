“Relapse.”

It’s not a note you’d expect to find on a calendar. Yet there it was. And not retrospectively, lamenting an unfortunate date on the path to sobriety and accountability. Relapse was written as a future event.

My roommate David and I did not know the provenance of this paper calendar. We discovered it laying on a street corner, one winter night in 2005 as we walked to the convenience store for ice cream and Zig-Zags. Was it an elaborately crafted prop that fell from a method actor’s knapsack? Was it, indeed, someone’s intent to relapse on a specific future date?

We could only dream up scenarios to explain away this remarkable document, such as it was, so absurd that for years afterward the simple refrain of “relapse” could be deployed to bring each other to tears. No explanation could make it any less hilarious.

More than twenty years later, I understand for the first time how one might deliberately plan their own relapse. Whatever addiction afflicted the author of that mysterious calendar, my complicated relationship to coffee remains my greatest ongoing substance challenge. I’ve quit before, taken it back up, quit again, and once again got back on the sauce. The caffeine struggle is real.

Until recently, I had settled on a firm “one dose a day” limit. Whether a serious espresso drink or a strong cup of pour-over, so long as I kept it to one a day, I felt good about myself (and in my gut). But life – as you may have noticed – has become increasingly, inescapably maddening as of late. War, famine, genocide, pollution, corruption, fascism. There’s a lot to navigate! It would be a misnomer to say I’d been “raw-dogging reality,” since a cup of coffee is still a cup. But about six weeks ago, I came to accept that perhaps indulging in a little more coffee than I had previously allowed might just be an acceptable concession under the circumstances.

In that moment, I decided to relapse.

I knew not when I would reach full, uncontrolled overconsumption. I only knew that my rule against more than one daily dose would become a mere guideline, and if I slipped to two or even three coffees a day, then so be it. The world is on fire. I decided to let myself have my treats. I didn’t put anything on my calendar, I just moved into a new reality.

I can’t lie, I’ve enjoyed this chapter of my relationship with coffee. They say “more is less” but let me tell you: sometimes more is definitely more. To make this increased period of consumption less fiendish and more exciting, I’ve taken to trying out different varieties of (beautifully marketed) beans. I previously wrote about one such product:

Trader Joe's Tuesday Treats: Rwanda Small Lot Coffee Evan Stern · Mar 17 At the end of the day, life is precious. Life is short. A product you love might be here today and gone tomorrow. A nation long simmering with racial tensions might erupt into brutal sectarian violence. Don Cheadle might lose the best actor Oscar to Jamie Foxx’s portrayal of Ray Charles. Read full story

Rwanda Small Lot Coffee was so delicious that I decided to try another Trader Joe’s selection on my next trip: Kahawa 1893 Safari Blend Medium Roast.

The gorgeous, colorful design on the bag sold me. The marketing scheme worked like a charm. The coffee itself is fine. I don’t think I would purchase it again. Not as robust in flavor as the Rwanda blend, nor as any of the other three blends I have sitting in my freezer for that matter. For an addict like myself, it’s unremarkable but sufficient.

Something on the bag caught my eye, though, aside from the safari monkey and toucan illustrations. I’ve never seen anything like this before. A QR code with the caption “SCAN TO TIP FARMER.”

On the one hand, that such a thing would be necessary only further exposes late-stage capitalism as cruel farce. On the other hand, bonus points for ingenuity. Kudos to the Kenyan entrepreneur who put this whole thing together – and hey, if the farmers get even a few bucks thrown their way via this QR gimmick, that’s probably an unequivocally good thing.

For my part, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. So if Certain Thoughts is your drug of choice (or one of them), you are invited to tip the [content] farmer and throw me a few bucks directly on Venmo. Or as always, you can upgrade to a paid subscription if you want to immerse yourself in the archives and the premium content in an unmitigated Substack binge.

Fair warning: Kahawa 1893 Safari Blend purports to carry “caramel” and “milk chocolate” notes. Fact check: false. This brew is good enough to satisfy your urge, but the listed flavors are conspicuously absent. I’ll let you know what the next bag tastes like.

Share

Previously, on Certain Thoughts: