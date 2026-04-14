Certain Thoughts

Certain Thoughts

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LC - Silence is Complicity's avatar
LC - Silence is Complicity
5h

COMING SOON!‼️

NO Independent media is talking about the real story of what happened to take Eric Swalwell down — COMING SOON‼️

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HoneyandHarvest's avatar
HoneyandHarvest
3h

Traitor Joes. A caloric treasure map running counter to my weight loss voyage. Dark chocolate everything please.

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