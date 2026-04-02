Apartment living has its downsides.

I share a laundry room with seventeen other units. I pay a premium for a pool that nobody ever uses. But it’s not all bad. When I desire a near-endless stream of hot water, our building’s industrial-grade boiler brings home the goods. This is no Marty Mauser mid-century tenement.

I had lost sight of this level of privilege until this morning, when the hot water went out mid-shower. Mid-lather, to be precise. Not an ideal time to be stuck under a cold stream. I accelerated my typically luxurious pace, rushing to clean off and get out of there before the hypothermia set in. As I wound down to the final rinse, the hot water mercifully returned. Crisis (somewhat) averted.

The brief but harrowing episode forced me to consider how many people in the world today don’t have access to hot, clean water – let alone a near-endless supply. I thought about the people who don’t have clean water at all. The people of Iran whose water is now contaminated with catastrophic levels of carcinogens. The people of Flint.

I thought about the billions of human beings who lived in pre-industrial societies, who were lucky to bathe but once a week. And then I thought about the people who will come after us – the generations to suffer the damages from our current civilizational collapse.

Yeah, this edition of Trader Joe’s Tuesday Treats is dark. We are in civilizational collapse. To look around the world and identify a staggering number of failed – or failing – states is to miss the point. This is bigger than nations tearing each other to the ground. It’s uglier than societies burning it all down from the inside. Humanity as a species seems to have internalized the fact that planetary uninhabitability is no longer a question of if, but of when, and decided it’s better to just drink the Kool-Aid now before conditions get truly dire. We’re in a suicidal era.

This edition of Trader Joe’s Tuesday Treats is brought to you by gambling on whether a megaton meteor strikes Earth this year.

Personally, I have the will not only to live but to make the most of my time here. It can deeply disturb and dispirit to consider that what we have now may be as good as it ever gets. There are definitely days when I struggle to see the point of even the simplest of pleasures. But hedonism, for whatever it’s worth, gives me a reason to get up in the morning.

It’s not just that fresh-brewed, hot cup of Joe. It’s more than the luxurious shower experience unimaginable to past and future generations. It’s all of the wonderful products in my fridge, picked up at a grocery store sourced by the most remarkable web of global cultivation and production in human history. Yes, this is as good as it gets. All the more reason to indulge.

My best mornings start with coffee, then spin into a long string of additional beverages: teas, water, electrolyte/Emergen-C cocktails and juices. I stay ultra-hydrated. Cold-pressed, unpasteurized grapefruit juice is one of my favorites. I don’t buy it all that often, as it is rather intense and must be consumed in roughly five days before it starts to turn. But the intensity and the freshness, on occasion, deeply satisfy. A little sweet to be sure, but mostly tart. A solid 80 calories per glass, nothing to look down at. Totally refreshing.

It had been quite some time since my last rendezvous with the stuff, so at this week’s visit to Trader Joe’s I decided to seek out the juice. To my chagrin, fresh-pressed grapefruit was unavailable. Only pasteurized. The horror. I contemplated moving on, considering the reliability with which I can find fresh grapefruit juice at Ralphs and Whole Foods. But I really wanted some, and I was willing to give a little on quality in exchange for the convenience. A pasteurized bird in the hand…

As Obama once said: let me be clear. Trader Joe’s pasteurized grapefruit juice is just fine. It is an inferior product, but it is priced as such – and most crucially, for my purposes, it was good enough. It was that other young man from Chicago who once said, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

Had Ferris Bueller’s cold been real, a tall glass of grapefruit juice would have helped. Alas, there was no cold; only raw recognition that we could depart this mortal coil at any moment, so we’re truly obligated to squeeze every drop of joy that we can.

I’m less concerned about perishing in a nuclear holocaust than I am about the accelerating decay of order and global living standards. But the promise of slow loss still commands us to act hard and fast – and to compromise where we can. A bottle of grapefruit juice that is pasteurized rather than fresh-squeezed is far superior to no bottle at all. We must be truly grateful for our so-called first-world problems, for it won’t be long before we wish they were the only ones we still had.

Fair warning: pucker up. Grapefruit juice is tart as hell, whether it’s fresh-squeezed, pasteurized, or some mysterious third thing. The acid can damage your teeth and dental work. Always chase a glass of the stuff with a glass of water. Your mouth, your teeth, and your gut will thank you. Cheers.

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Previously, on Certain Thoughts: