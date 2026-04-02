Certain Thoughts

Certain Thoughts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ann schneider's avatar
ann schneider
4d

Hmm. I had to go to my refrigerator although I’m running late… yes, it’s pasteurized! But it pretty much is just as good! I’m not supposed to drink grapefruit juice… thyroid issues, but I cannot resist. My only addiction. 😊

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Evan Stern · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture