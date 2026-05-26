One need not be invested in mega-corporate media intrigue to know CBS cancelled Stephen Colbert effective this week.

One need not hold particular concern over the chilling of free speech, the bending of knees, or the outright licking of fascist boots to consider Colbert’s cancellation a loss. The man is legitimately funny. It makes sense, really – no one ascends to the pantheon of late night comics without a high degree of brilliance or even genius.

But if – like me – you’ve never been a regular viewer of Colbert, it’s easy enough to have largely missed his excellence. In fact, it took the closure of his decades-long TV career to propel Colbert back onto my radar. The day after his final CBS broadcast, Colbert guest-hosted the Michigan public access show Only in Monroe with musical director Jack White. Jeff Daniels, one of the first guests way back on Colbert’s Comedy Central show, joined in rueful reminiscence.

You’ll have to watch the full episode to catch the Eminem cameo. I will not disclose the timestamp, nor should I: every minute of this hour-long edition of Only in Monroe is must-watch. The show is a masterpiece, showcasing two of Michigan’s best-known musicians on one of its least-known shows. Just as one need not love rock or rap to revere the White Stripes or Eminem, one need not love Detroit to appreciate its signature rectangular pizza.

Trader Joe’s has made a pretty good attempt at it. As far as frozen pizza goes, every innovation is worthy of consideration: Detroit Style Uncured Pepperoni Pizza is packed and baked in a “rectangular, oven-friendly pan” reminiscent of the pizzeria steel pans that birthed deep dish’s signature depth and golden-brown crust. Pretty smart.

Personally I’m no fan of pepperoni pizza, but I do enjoy cured meats. I picked the frozen pepperoni off and nibbled on it as an appetizer, leaving the Detroit-style pie to bake with only the cheese remaining. You do you, but this arrangement worked out perfectly for me.

So how is it? And does the fully enclosed baking tray measurably improve the quality of the frozen pizza? Yes and no. On the upper half of each slice, the crust is just right and the cheese is perfectly melty – all the way to the edge. But the bottom half leaves much to be desired: it’s too soft. Dare I say, too chewy. Overall the flavor satisfies. The ratio of cheese to sauce to crust is accurate. But something about the baking tray didn’t result in the most desirable texture.

Still, a pretty significant contribution from Trader Joe’s to the scientific body of frozen pizza. I look forward to further iterations of the oven-friendly baking pan, whether for pizzas rectangular or round, deep-dish or classic crust. While the exact instructions leave the crust a little lacking, let me offer a work-around:

Remove the pizza two minutes shy of the time prescribed on the box. Cut and remove the disposable oven-friendly pan. Place the pizza back in the oven, directly on the rack.

When you follow these three simple steps, you will end up with a remarkably crispy deep-dish pizza – perhaps the closest approximation to pizzeria quality Detroit-style pie available in a grocer’s frozen aisle. Equal credit to you (the baker) and to the good folks at Trader Joe’s labs.

Fair warning: “Detroit-style” indicates a distinguished shape, not a depth. Many other municipalities, including chiefly Chicago, lay credible claims to deep-dish pizza. Legend has it that Detroit’s signature rectangular baking pans were repurposed from Michigan’s auto industry, which implies a high degree of carcinogenic content. But when we’re already indulging in a dinner no physician would endorse, what’s a few more industrial chemicals between bites?

Share

Previously, on Certain Thoughts: