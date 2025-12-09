Substack Lives This Week: The People vs. Propaganda; Is Bari Weiss a Fascist?
Mark your calendar for two upcoming Substack live events this week
Dismantling propaganda is more important than ever. We’re bringing the facts and the feelings.
Last week your weirdo friend and I went live to debunk Trump Administration talking points with our heads and our hearts. Tomorrow we’ll be back at it again, focusing on recent developments in the anti-trans moral panic:
Parker Malloy reported on a highly publicized manufactured …