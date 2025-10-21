Kings rape.

They rape men and they rape women, they rape little girls and boys. Kings own human beings, and they do with them as they please. Kings assert themselves as godly agents on earth, anointed by the church with a Christly deed to your entire village and every living creature within it.

When we say “no kings,” we need to apply a more expansive understanding of what royalty really entails. We’re too focused on systemic ills. We rage against oligarchy, the concentration of wealth, and unchecked power. And rightly so, as these poxes emaciate our democracy and our standard of living. But I want us to focus a little more on the smaller-scale, localized argument against the existence of kings.

Because kings rape—and according to the GOP, rape is “epic.” Technically that is according to the Young Republicans, although that group has members as old as forty, including a State Senator, a member of the national committee, and at least one Trump Administration official.

When the Young Republicans group chat leaked, Vice President Vance jumped to defend the next generation of Republican leaders’ enthusiasm for rape (and Hitler, among other things). And why wouldn’t he? Last year a majority of voters elected a president with a notorious record of rape and sexual assault. Trump may have bragged that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose any voters. But raping someone on Fifth Avenue? “When you’re a star, they let you do it.”

Epic.

This rot runs deeper than Trump. The same church that endowed kings with dominion over their subjects has fought feverishly to keep women as their husbands’ (or fathers’) property; then short of that, as second-class citizens; then short of that, as second-class sovereigns in their own bodies. The anti-abortion movement that began long before Trump, but with his help secured a major achievement with the rollback of Roe, asserts plainly that women and girls do not own their own bodies. The Dobbs decision is more than a prohibition against reproductive autonomy; it is an open authorization to rape.

Fascism has never gotten anywhere without misogyny. Before they came for the Jews, they came for the trade unionists, and the socialists before that. But before they came for any of them, they marginalized the women and they came for the so-called sexual deviants. Which is why anyone any less than unflinchingly pro-trans at this point is bargaining with fascism, not fighting it. And anyone any less than absolutely pro-choice is lowkey fascist themselves. Misogyny is the fascism of the home, and rape is the divine right of your friendly neighborhood young Republican.

“But what about Epstein,” you ask. Aren’t Republicans enraged over the Jeffrey Epstein/Ghislaine Maxwell child trafficking scandal? Indeed they are, but not because conservative ideology cares to protect vulnerable girls and women. The conservative blueprint for America is one where vulnerable girls and women are so coercively controlled that they are effectively cornered into relationships of submission and servitude. Republicans don’t hate Epstein for taking advantage of their girls. They hate him for taking away their opportunity to do so.

Trump promised these young—and not so young—men that they would grow rich and famous. So famous that they could get away with anything. After these men helped reelect Trump, nazi influencer (and Mar-a-Lago dinner guest) Nick Fuentes celebrated by launching the viral mantra “your body, my choice.”

Once in office, Trump secured the release of convicted rapist and proudly anti-woman influencer Andrew Tate, after granting clemency to 1,600 January 6 insurrectionists. Because January 6 was a nonconsensual entry. It was a deeply traumatic violation. It wasn’t about pleasure, it was about power. The unapologetic flaunting of consent defines Trumpism, threading together a masculinity built on brutality and an economy powered by plunder.

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When we call for no kings, let’s be frank about what these people intend to do with their power—and what we hope to achieve by taking it away. This is not abstract. This is personal. A livable wage is worth fighting for, of course, as is the environment and a truly representative democracy. We are fighting to resuscitate the systems that sustain us, but we must also fight for the freedom from fear. For the freedom to make any and every choice about our bodies, our health care, our future. For life, liberty, and the unfettered pursuit of happiness.

We must topple the oligarchy of the dollar and the oligarchy of the mind. It is not enough to break up every major company and tax ultra-wealth at 99 percent. We must build a future where the vestigial desire to own another human being is permanently exiled from our collective instinct. Where the ideology of group supremacy is buried alongside its twin, the exceptionalist mythology of the individual.

The No Kings protests’ lack of a specific agenda allows us to superimpose our own concerns and priorities onto the largest mass demonstration in American history. I see them as a mobilization against rape culture, against the tyranny of coercive control. I hope these marches grow not only in size, but in frequency, until they accelerate into a movement momentous enough to bring about transformational change. But what will that change look like? What will the day after bring?

The individual is sacred and essential, but they are no more entitled to anything than anyone else. The good lord never so much as dreamed up anything resembling a king. That walking abuse of power is man’s vile invention, well past due for a conceptual dismantling. Let’s seize this opportunity to comprehend the full reach of monarchical authority, so we don’t have to do this all over again in another 250 years.

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