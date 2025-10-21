Certain Thoughts

Certain Thoughts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alexis Mace's avatar
Alexis Mace
Oct 23

Evan, thank you for this zeroing in on the “ground zero” of our systemic rot: the sneering celebration of lack of respect for another being. If there is something outside what is perceived as you, you either fuck it or kill it.

Rape does both, neatly, to the feminine psyche.

The culture you speak of, among young man, takes it to a third level of debasement: making the fucking and killing a joke.

The days of this being … okay… excuseable… or hide-able…are counting down to zero.

Thanks for being a man of principle and a voice for truth and justice.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Evan Stern
Jonathan Freed's avatar
Jonathan Freed
Oct 21

Fine essay. However, rape is only one royal tool for insipid control… The endless slaughter of school children in their classrooms seems to be an ingrained habit supported by the GOP and the NRA.

Reply
Share
11 replies by Evan Stern and others
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Evan Stern · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture