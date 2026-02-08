Weezer formed on Valentine’s Day 1992. In honor of both the lovers and the broken-hearted, the gang discusses our favorite Weezer songs.

Evan Stern : Buddy Holly (the Blue Album)

The music video was mesmeric. One of a kind. We were too young to watch Happy Days, but old enough to recognize a pop culture icon like the Fonz. It was all just so cool, so creative and clever. For a fifth-grader like me, in ‘94-’95 MTV was a major source of after-school entertainment – and they played the iconic Spike Jonze-directed Buddy Holly video on heavy rotation.

Buddy Holly. Mary Tyler Moore. Happy Days. The lyrics and the video were thick with nostalgia, but the sound itself was so very new. So fresh. So totally raw. Weezer was crying out for something mythical in the past, reaching out for something real in the future, just yearning all over the damn place. I couldn’t get enough.

When I got my hands on the CD, I listened to Buddy Holly over and over and over again. Blue Album mainstays like Undone, Say It Ain’t So, and In the Garage got a good deal of play, but nothing ever mattered to me as much as that original sensation. More than thirty years later, Buddy Holly still rocks me to the core. It was a nostalgic track the first time I heard it, but now I can’t hear it without also reminiscing on those formative mid-nineties late afternoons.

Until preparing to write this, I hadn’t watched the music video in years. It’s exceedingly rare for me to watch any music videos at all, for that matter. MTV just aired its last broadcast at the end of the year. My Weezer CDs are long gone, and most of my old physical media along with them. I did meet Ron Howard once, though that’s another story for another roundtable post. Weezer forever.

The Floating Eye : Say It Ain’t So (the Blue Album)

I'm nearly 10. Shirtless, pastless, splayed out on the rhomboid of light that's warmed the den carpet, nursing Ectocooler, lulled into a kind of human hashbrown by slo-mo hacky sack and suspect reggae backbeat. The dust motes and me sizzle. I like his normal hair, his strap of lightning. He seems like a pussy. Like someone they'd call a pussy. Like me. Small. Big eyes. His voice boring in a new way, guitars violently boring too. They squeal and wrestle. I feel pleasantly squished, particled. They're still scooping up scalp shrapnel in Oklahoma City. My brother spikes the home phone in the kitchen for some invisible reason. Memory a rewinding movie. The quiet loudness, long distorted limbo. The monadnock of ancient feelings is smooth, footholdless. I haven't met the mountain of the world yet, the one shaped by malfeasant adults, with its opaque math and flat beer, its oafs waiting to beat the poetry out of me. I sit up to hear better. The broke phone hums. The bottle is ready to blow.

PX21 : Say It Ain’t So (the Blue Album)

Say It Ain’t So is Weezer’s most famous song, but it’s probably one of the clearest cases in music where a band’s most famous song is also their best. It’s an incredibly moving song, with lyrics that explore the deep feelings someone holds when they find out one of their parents has an addiction that is spiraling out of control. Rivers Cuomo wrote the song as a reflection on the time he found out his father had severe alcoholism, which created an impending sense of doom around his family’s fortunes and prospects.

My own father struggled with a heroin addiction when I was in high school. I had a feeling something was off by the general decay in the state of things, but it wasn’t until a summer day in 2006 that I finally knew for certain. I was watching a replay of the World Cup final in my bedroom when my sister stormed in and stated in very plain terms that my dad was a heroin addict. Cuomo belting “Say it ain’t so!” to the wailing guitars captures the searing disappointment and anxiety I felt in that moment. I knew things wouldn’t be the same, and they weren’t.

“Say it ain’t so/your drug is a heartbreaker/Say it ain’t so/My love is a life taker” can be interpreted in two ways. The first is that a child in that situation may blame himself or herself for the misfortune in which they find themselves. “Maybe I was the cause of all of the stress that led to this,” could be a thought that goes through their mind at that point. The second interpretation can simply be seen as an exclamation of one of the most painful realizations imaginable: someone you love deeply – your own father – has just severely compromised your life in a way that would be hard to take back. As in the case of my father, his heroin addiction led to my family losing just about everything. Our childhood home, our college savings, our pets, you name it. Both interpretations were thoughts I held at various points over those few years. It’s an incredibly challenging issue to grapple with.

“I can’t confront you/I never could do/That which might hurt you” also highlights the challenge in confronting your parent about their own deep failings. You might think their addiction is a personal failing, a decision squarely rooted in pure selfishness. Or you might think it’s simply a symptom of a horrific disease that can spiral out of control quickly. I eventually took the side of the latter, although it wasn’t immediately obvious to me (especially at age 16 and dealing with so many emotions). Eventually, we did talk about what happened, but those types of conversations are never easy, and maybe don’t go the way you wanted them to. Sometimes they never do.

I’m thankful my father managed to get clean and survive the ordeal. Addiction is a terrible disease that takes too many lives. “You’ve cleaned up, found Jesus/Things are good, or so I hear.” It’s common for people who are recovering addicts to become born-again Christians. It’s also common for family members of addicts to live in a constant state of anxiety about whether or not they will relapse, and what the consequences of that might be. They may be on the path to recovery, taking medications and going through therapy as my dad did, but you’ll always wonder if the disease will overpower them. I spent the first few years of college holding some of these feelings, and it wasn’t until my sophomore year that I finally realized I could relax. My dad was fine, thankfully, he found a good support system and got back into his career.

“This bottle of Steven’s/Awakens ancient feelin’s/Like father, stepfather/The son is drowning in the flood.” is one of the most poignant verses in the song. It explores a very real problem with how addiction can be passed on to the next generation. Studies have found that addiction indeed runs in families, and there are identified genes commonly inherited across people with addiction disorders. I’ve known others outside my dad, especially in my extended family, who have struggled with addiction. It’s also something I was constantly aware of as I navigated young adulthood. I constantly asked myself if the bottle of beer I was drinking was going to lead me down a similar path, or if it would trigger some unknown process in my brain that would turn casual drinking into a problem. In fact, it’s probably one of the reasons why I decided to become a teetotaler. Unfortunately, the cycle of addiction continues in some other families, and it turns into a problem of generational trauma. Some people may survive the flood, but others aren’t so fortunate.

Eric : Undone — The Sweater Song (the Blue Album)

I first heard Undone at a formative time of my musical life. We already had classic and punk rock in our lives (e.g. Rolling Stones and Sum 41), but my older brother was learning about System of a Down, while the middle brother was starting to learn drums. One of the songs his teacher had him practice to was Undone.

This song is emblematic of a Rivers Cuomo project. If you listen to his solo home recordings, there are very similar elements: there’s random dialogue that feels of a musical, you’ve got layered but distinct vocals, and there’s a charming absurdity to the lyrics. And you can’t forget the musical interlude right in the middle of the track. That alone makes the song worth a listen. Its intensity is a fun break from the more mellow energy of the rest of the song.

Fun fact: as children, we weren’t sure if the intro ended with “I’m so stoked” or “I’m so stoned” (while we barely even knew what being stoned meant).

At age 39, I have 28 years of history with Weezer. I got my first cassette – Pinkerton – at age eleven, from a box my grandmother bought at a yard sale. I picked a random cassette, put it in a junky Walkman knockoff, and the rest is history. (In retrospect, probably not the best intro to Weezer for an eleven-year-old given the content at times, but no one was asking questions and Granny was just happy someone was using the cassettes.) By age fourteen, I had their entire discography and B-sides saved to my Packard Bell computer thanks to Napster and AOL dial-up. It was the best of times. I became known as "Weezer Girl" at school, and that nickname stuck through graduation. While I've kind of fallen off of them to some degree over the years as my music tastes expanded, I am still a huge fan, and they will always be my foundational musical experience. Here are my three favorite Weezer songs:

1. Only In Dreams (the Blue Album) - This song is the music of middle and early high school, for me. Incredibly evocative and nostalgic, as well as musically a standout. I love the raw, gritty instrumentals and the genuine emotion behind the lyrics. I think this song is the absolute best of Weezer, at their core: a lovestruck but not yet desperately horny Rivers Cuomo sings with true feeling. The lyrics are well-done, the simple bass line is iconic (and one of the first tunes I learned to pick out on the guitar), and most importantly – it builds from a soulful yet sedate beginning to a crescendo of guitar and soaring lyrics. Through it all, the music maintains some garage band grit – and as someone whose biggest complaint about Weezer is they smoothed out and got more poppy over the years, this is a big draw for me, even nearly three decades after hearing them for the first time. And of course, there's the long instrumental jam at the end, which is beautiful and unique among their songs. I could wax poetic forever about this song, but it's more than the sum of its parts. It's the simplest moments of my angsty teen years, the moment when I'd put on my headphones and shut out the world: bullying, never-ending problems at home, boy problems. All these years later, it's still a contender for my favorite song of all time. Seeing this song played live as an encore in 2016 was a bucket list item checked off, for sure.

2. Always (Green Album B-side) - This one evokes Only In Dreams to me in some ways, but it's much shorter and less complex. However, as a former (and now occasional) violinist, the music itself gets me every time. The guitar work is also stunning, and the two are masterfully combined into a beautiful and complex melody. I wanted to walk down the aisle to an instrumental version of this as a hopelessly romantic teenager. As said, it's a shorter song, and it lacks the lyrical complexity of Only In Dreams... but it's a sweet little ditty, and one that I sang to my kids when they were small.

3. Susanne (Blue Album B-side) - This is a classic B-side that has a lot of mainstream clout. Originally released as a B-side to Undone (The Sweater Song), it's a great foil to that song, and the enduring popularity of Undone is probably why it's fairly well-known in its own right. The lyrics are less poetic and romantic and more direct in this song, just a genuine thank you to an assistant at Geffen Records who showed Rivers Cuomo friendship and support. It’s solid, core Weezer: not a standout musically or lyrically, while still being a genuinely great song. But for me, this one hits different. My mom's name was Susanne, and this was always her song for me. While she didn't work in the music industry, she was a dedicated career woman in a male-dominated field who always showed immense love and care to those around her, and was the "Mom" of her social circle who would absolutely bake you some brownies and give you her coat. My mom passed far too early and suddenly in 2017, and I still get a little misty every time I hear this song and remember teasing her by singing it to her through my teenage years. She truly was "all that I need in the world" while she was here. Rest well, Susie.

Susanne holds a special place in my heart because it’s the geographic middle of my late high school obsessions with Weezer and Kevin Smith. I loved Mallrats in particular as a comic fan who could think of nothing cooler than being Brodie Bruce. (Luckily for me, I’d come to find the movie and the character pretty embarrassing by the end of college!) But Susanne was one of the first non-album tracks I fell in love with, a real “how was this not on the album??” banger.

Both Weezer and Smith lost me around the same time. I graduated from college in 2005, and between Make Believe and Jersey Girl I was onto cooler, indie-er things. But Susanne holds up with Weezer at the peak of their 90s power pop, uh...powers.

Treble Starcrush : El Scorcho (Pinkerton)

First Weezer song I ever heard was Say It Ain’t So (from one of the Rock Band games). I’ve been listening to them on and off ever since I got into music. In my adolescence, my favorite album from them was Pinkerton, though I find myself returning to The White Album more often nowadays. My favorite song remains unchanged: El Scorcho. Very vulnerable and gross song, but it is also always so fun to sing the chorus.

sanrioargento : You Gave Your Love To Me Softly (Pinkerton)

I was exposed to Weezer through my older siblings, who were old enough to be OG fans of the band (but ended up falling off after the Blue Album). I didn’t develop a true obsession until middle school, when I listened to Pinkerton for the first time. This being the height of Limewire, Mediafire, etc., my effort to download everything Weezer had ever put out inevitably led me to You Gave Your Love to Me Softly, a B-side originally written for the movie Angus (1995). It’s unquestionably a Pinkerton song sonically, with loud squealing guitar riffs and a use of crash cymbals that wouldn’t be out of place in a grindcore track, but it sets aside the amorphous horniness, neediness, and self-hatred for a (literal) minute. The result is a love song with the raw intimacy of one of the actual album tracks.

Besides her perfume, Cuomo is most focused on her acceptance of his vulnerability (“You sang to me/Baby don’t you cry/Put your arms around me, child/Lay with me tonight”), seemingly basking in the glow of mutual recognition moreso than the actual implied sex. A song portraying that level of vulnerability while still being a little horny was also predictably catnip to teen girl me, and soundtracked nearly every single one of my crush-related daydreams until early college.

_jamie_ : Do You Wanna Get High? (the White Album)

My first exposure to Weezer was an obsession with Pinkerton in college around 2013 or 2014. I think of it strongly as music from a particular time in my life when I needed that emotional catharsis, not an album that I keep in normal rotation. When OK Human came out in 2021 and got a lot of positive attention, it inspired me to give the band a second look – especially their post-90s output. My conclusion is that the White Album is the best Weezer album: stylistically it's similar to the first two albums, but tighter, catchier, and more confident. The earlier albums are more emotionally raw and messy, compared to White Album's poppier, more accessible voice, and I can definitely see why so many people have such a strong connection to Blue and Pinkerton. But it just makes me really happy to see how Rivers has progressed over the decades, keeping some elements of his style and dropping or mellowing others – still an awkward nerd, still willing to be vulnerable even when it becomes cringe, still profoundly obsessed with women.

California Kids and LA Girlz are both standouts, but I think Do You Wanna Get High? is the best thing Weezer ever recorded. The guitar and drums fit so tightly together and propel the song forward. The snakey guitar melody that comes in during the second chorus is amazing, and suddenly the song feels claustrophobic and spacey at the same time (like you're on drugs or something...). Rivers's vocal performance is just a bit strained, a nice touch that subtly adds to the tension. The lyrics are somewhere between goofy and serious, which is how I like my Weezer. "We can listen to Bacharach and stop at any point" is such a weird anticlimax to end a chorus on – I love how earnest it feels. Ultimately that earnestness is why late Weezer works for me. (Well, when late Weezer works. A lot of it is trash.)

Tavish (FKA Tavbert) : Jacked Up (the White Album)

A common refrain when discussing Weezer is the claim that this band has produced two iconic albums, and only two iconic albums. There are even diehard Weezer fans that refuse to engage with the past 20 years of Rivers Cuomo’s songwriting.

I got into this band when I was 13 years old, shuffling “indie” stations on Pandora – a music streaming service that, rather than offering on-demand music like Spotify, exclusively offered curated radio stations for the user. When I started listening to Weezer, I was fed music from their (at the time) recent works. Back to The Shack from the 2014 album Everything Will be Alright in The End is one of the first Weezer songs I ever heard.

As a late-stage Weezer fan, I acknowledge it is not all hits all the way down. And, of course, those first two albums are supremely high quality. However, I would like for my contribution to be from the version of Weezer I am most nostalgic for: their mid-2010s pop music efforts.

Jacked Up is a song from their 2015 White Album, an album featuring catchy pop melodies, evocative narrative lyrics, and pure 2015 summertime vibes. Rivers Cuomo manages to write a deeply sad, pining song over a bouncy piano beat. I remember listening to this album in full as a teen and becoming obsessed with the dichotomy of the lyrics and the instrumental. A song that makes you want to dance to the desperate pleas of a middle-aged man navigating the world of dating (despite having been married for ten years at that point). Contrary to some Weezer purists, this is a perfect expression of the original charm of Weezer. It is music for losers, by losers, and that is beautiful.

Hannah : the Weezer killing gun

I honestly have no real thoughts, sorry. My dad listened to it a lot when I was growing up so I like some of the songs, but beyond that I don’t have any special connection. I do like the Weezer killing gun though:

