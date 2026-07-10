Certain Thoughts

Certain Thoughts

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Watching, Unpacking MI Dem Senate Debate

A star is born: future US Senator Abdul El-Sayed
Evan Stern's avatar
✨your weirdo friend✨'s avatar
Evan Stern and ✨your weirdo friend✨
Jul 10, 2026

Maybe you missed it.

Maybe you watched it, but were so taken by Abdul El-Sayed that you want to watch the replay. Either way, this is a remarkable performance. The progressive champion for universal healthcare and an end to corrupt cronyism trounced his primary opponent – Haley Stevens – in what will likely be their only head-to-head debate following the departure of Mallory McMorrow from the race.

If El-Sayed wins the Michigan primary and the general election, look to him as not only an essential voice in the U.S. Senate - but as a keep player in determining the nominee to lead the party back to the White House in 2028.

After the debate, ✨your weirdo friend✨ and I discussed some of the nonverbal communication techniques and tells. We were particularly pleased to access robust post-debate interviews of the candidates, along with the main core of the debate content itself. This was a fascinating conversation covering the issues, the contours of the Democratic primary race, and the ways candidates and media figures alike posture to shape the narrative to advance their interests. Enjoy.

Subscribe to Certain Thoughts – free gets you six months of archives, premium unlocks everything and supports my dream. Either way, I'm glad you're here.

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