Watching, Unpacking MI Dem Senate Debate

Maybe you missed it.

Maybe you watched it, but were so taken by Abdul El-Sayed that you want to watch the replay. Either way, this is a remarkable performance. The progressive champion for universal healthcare and an end to corrupt cronyism trounced his primary opponent – Haley Stevens – in what will likely be their only head-to-head debate following the departure of Mallory McMorrow from the race.

If El-Sayed wins the Michigan primary and the general election, look to him as not only an essential voice in the U.S. Senate - but as a keep player in determining the nominee to lead the party back to the White House in 2028.

After the debate, ✨your weirdo friend✨ and I discussed some of the nonverbal communication techniques and tells. We were particularly pleased to access robust post-debate interviews of the candidates, along with the main core of the debate content itself. This was a fascinating conversation covering the issues, the contours of the Democratic primary race, and the ways candidates and media figures alike posture to shape the narrative to advance their interests. Enjoy.

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Previously, on Certain Thoughts: