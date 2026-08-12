Blue McCarthyism: Clinton, Fetterman, Neera Tanden, et al

I sat down with Stephen Robinson to flesh out a thesis I’ve been weighing a while.

For years, “McCarthyism” has functioned as shorthand — a useful historical analogy for red-baiting and left-punching. My argument to Stephen: twelve years into the Trump era, with Democrats increasingly turning that machinery on their own left flank, the word has stopped being a metaphor. It’s just descriptive now. Stephen agreed, and pushed the thesis further — that the weaponization of antisemitism accusations has become its own parallel red-baiting apparatus, one both parties now reach for. What follows is the throughline of that conversation, with the sourcing behind it.

The Historical Throughline

Red-baiting didn’t start with Joseph McCarthy — he was just the most pronounced escalation of a pattern that goes back to Reconstruction. Heather Cox Richardson got me thinking about the thesis in the first place: the same rhetorical move — casting any government action that benefits a marginalized group as “socialism,” a “redistribution of wealth” from hardworking (white) taxpayers — shows up after the Civil War, resurfaces after Brown v. Board in 1954, and is very much alive today. It’s not a coincidence that this exact framework is now mapped onto Muslims, pro-Palestinians, and DSA-aligned Democrats. Check this out:

The Weaponization of Antisemitism: the New Red-Baiting

Stephen’s contribution here really shook me up. Since October 7th, accusing someone of antisemitism has functioned the way accusing someone of being a communist functioned in the 1950s — a charge with enough social weight that even people with nothing to apologize for go out of their way to prove they don’t deserve it. That dynamic doesn’t require actual antisemitism to be absent from the left — Stephen is explicit that it exists — but it does explain why the accusation gets deployed so promiscuously against pro-Palestinian voices, including plenty of Jewish ones, and why it maps so precisely onto Cold War-era anti-communist paranoia about “disloyal” religious minorities.

TrackAIPAC’s core function — showing how thoroughly pro-Israel money runs through both parties — is part of why this isn’t a partisan story. Trump’s use of the immigration and deportation apparatus against pro-Palestinian activists was built on Democratic infrastructure that predates him.

Ta-Nehisi Coates, Exemplar

The Between the World and Me author broke a cardinal sin of liberal royalty: he evolved. Coates took his unimpeachable moral character to Senegal and Israel/Palestine – long before October 7 – and realized just how wrong he had been. Among other things, The Message and Coates’ accompanying book tour triggered extreme reactions from the McCarthyist liberal mainstream for exposing the static bankruptcy of their own moral positions.

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The Activist Playbook

Stephen’s essay on Fred Guttenberg calling Rashida Tlaib a “cancer” is the clearest possible specimen of the “stab in the back” narrative in miniature. Guttenberg blames Tlaib for Kamala Harris losing Michigan — a claim the data doesn’t actually support — while extending real grace to Democrats who lost her comparatively worse ground with moderates over the economy. It’s the same move we see everywhere: demonize the people in your coalition who were never actually the reason you lost, because they’re a safer target than admitting the strategy failed:

How Big Is the Tent?

This is where the conversation turned into the real argument: Democrats keep treating their own left flank as provisional members of the coalition, while Republicans normalize people with genuinely dangerous views without a second thought. Stephen’s essay on John Fetterman lays out the mechanism precisely — Republicans push the Overton window outward and never apologize for it; Democrats “slam it shut on their own fingers” the moment someone to their left says something inconvenient to the oligarchy. Jared Polis earnestly insists “capitalism alone” can deliver universal healthcare (and that’s treated as reasonable), while DSA-aligned candidates are named an existential threat for holding positions widely popular among actual voters.

Van Jones’s “DSA is hijacking the party” broadside — and the reaction to it — is a perfect example: a prominent Democrat demonizes his own party’s actual voters for participating in a process that yielded a result disfavored by his corporate allies.

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The Electability Myth

The conventional wisdom says the further left you go, the more anti-Israel and the less electable you become — but there’s no longer good evidence for either half of that claim. You don’t have to trade morality for votes, and the people who claim you do only expose their moral rot.

James Talarico’s Bernie-lite platform in a deep-red state, and El-Sayed’s actual primary win, both cut against the old conventional wisdom. Contrast Talarico’s authentic masculinity (a kind and open-hearted religious leader) and El-Sayed’s (a buff and brash fighter for the little guy) with Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin’s performative plea for “alpha energy” instead of an actual platform:

El-Sayed and Phony Sexism Attack

The “ogre on a pike” story exemplifies how the establishment lies about misogyny – especially when it can capitalize on latent Islamophobia. Neera Tanden, Shannon Watts, and Haley Stevens herself all moved to frame El-Sayed’s comments about John Fetterman as proof of “serious sexism” in his campaign — denigrating the very serious challenge of combating actual sexism in government.

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Concern Trolling from Fascist Dem Losers

Hillary Clinton went on Kara Swisher’s podcast to argue the “communist, socialist” attack line will be very effective against El-Sayed. Expressing it as a genuine concern thinly veils Clinton’s choice to engage in the attack rather than oppose it. She did not issue a defense of El-Sayed. Not an argument that the attack is unfair. Just a resigned acknowledgment that it’ll work, from one of the people best positioned to actually push back on it.

Watch: Hillary Clinton on Pivot with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway

Go check out The Play Typer Guy — Substack, podcast, and YouTube, all worth your time and, per Stephen, currently running a paid subscriber sale. Thank you so much to Stephen for the conversation, and to everyone who joined the chat live. – playtyperguy.com, The Play Typer Guy on YouTube

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Previously, on Certain Thoughts: