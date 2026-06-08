Certain Thoughts

Certain Thoughts

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Neal King's avatar
Neal King
5h

ZDF FT zz

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Tim-The south will fall again!'s avatar
Tim-The south will fall again!
13h

How is Hilton going to beat Becerra when most of Steyer's votes will go to Becerra in the GE?...I don't think you're being very reasonable with your stance here...Plus I'd say that Becerra is more likely to govern progressively than Steyers

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