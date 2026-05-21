SPOILER ALERT : Network (1976) & The King of Comedy (1982)

Bone-smashing. Live-streamed drug overdoses. A night on the town with the boys broadcasting some very public renditions of “Heil Hitler.”

The misogynistic, nihilistic body-mangling influencer Clavicular didn’t rise to fame solely as human spectacle, though he has mastered the form. His stardom is built on sheer madness. He is a reflection not only of the madness of our time, but of the decades of uninterrupted structural insanities that have brought us to the precipice of cultural psychosis and societal collapse. Clavicular is a prophet.

Unlike the fictional mad prophet of the airwaves, Network (1976)’s Howard Beale, Clavicular is real. Beale invited his own death by promising it on behalf of the network, which made good on the commitment with its own firing squad. Clavicular cut out the middle man. He’s pursuing self-destruction at his own hands, and reaping the full financial benefit as producer, director, and lead actor of a slow-rolling snuff film.

It is madness. Yet in the context of this moment, Clavicular’s logic is all too rational. Coming of age in a joke of an economy with ever-shrinking prospects, what else is there but the self-made grift of the influencer? In a culture where hegemonic beauty standards directly dictate personal and professional opportunities, why not maximize one’s physical appeal? On a planet where ecological chaos is not a matter of if, but of how far and how fast, what real incentive is there for a current 20-year old to live past 40?

Our society has gone mad. Far madder than we were fifty years ago at Network’s release. In the theater we were mad as hell, and we weren’t going to take it any more. Yet of course, we have taken it. The madness has metastasized. It’s come to define us – not as an outgrowth of modern life, but as its precondition. Madness used to be the short cut to getting noticed. For Beale and his executive team, insanity was a ratings bonanza. Now, as Clavicular demonstrates, it’s table stakes.

“Clavicular realized that JESTERMAXXING at the club is actually peak fun,” observed social media aggregator Jolt. “Clavicular just cracked the code: JESTERMAXXING at the club is officially the new meta. Forget the ‘mysterious guy in the corner’ trope or the ‘stiff-arm drink hold.’ We are entering the era of high-energy, zero-ego, chaotic fun. If you aren’t the reason the floor is laughing, are you even living?”

If you haven’t made a spectacle of yourself, not only are you not living – you’re not making a living. Where Jolt sees a “new meta” in the monetized performance of high-energy, chaotic jestermaxxing, Clavicular runs on the ground where Rupert Pupkin once stood.

Pupkin’s fifteen minutes of fame.

Five years after Network took home four Oscars and grossed $24 million on a $4 million budget, Martin Scorsese released The King of Comedy: Rupert Pupkin is so obsessed with becoming a famous comedian, he stalks and finally kidnaps Jerry Langford (Jerry Lewis), extracting a spot on his nationally syndicated show as ransom. Pupkin serves time for his felony, but the stunt successfully secures him a uniquely profitable niche of fame upon his release.

Or does it? Pupkin has what might be perceived as split personalities and/or delusions of grandeur. His hyper-realistic fantasies are so seamlessly integrated into the narrative, the viewer is left unable to determine what – if anything – actually occurred. We can only experience the story through the prism of his madness, yet in the film that very madness is presented as a crucial driver of his success. We become party to the insanity from the outside, watching characters struggle to navigate it from the inside.

Where Clavicular self-consciously names and transcends the insanity of his era, Pupkin demonstrates no awareness of his own psychosis. His trauma is so deep and profound that it has broken his psyche; his obsession with standup a chance to process and reconfigure his most painful and destabilizing experiences.

It is unclear whether The King of Comedy exists in the Network cinematic universe – where Pupkin and everyone else lived through the events of the prior film – or if they all saw the film in theaters and metabolized it as a dramatized reflection of their world. In either case, Pupkin is acutely aware of the Network’s decision to kill Beale live on air and explicitly references it in the introduction to his night show appearance:

“I have some sad news for you. Earlier today, my writing staff was executed in Central Park by the network firing squad. So there will be no sensational Randall monologue this evening.”

The Network firing squad.

The original mad prophet of the airwaves, Howard Beale died for our sins.

Pupkin has kidnapped one of the most popular and valued entertainment assets in the world. He’s either seen Network, experienced it firsthand, or can’t tell the difference. When he walks on stage, he knows there are even odds that he doesn’t make it off alive. So he plays it for a joke – earning not only the biggest laugh of the set, but an approving pre-production chuckle from a member of the writing team portrayed by Scorsese himself.

The King of Comedy knows you’ve seen Network and it wants you to know that it knows. The director punctuates the point with a cameo. Much more subliminal lies The King of Comedy’s relationship to two films simultaneously released the year before Network: Rocky Horror Picture Show and Dog Day Afternoon. Little evidence indicates Scorsese and the author of the screenplay, Paul D. Zimmerman, conceived of Rupert Pupkin as trans. But he is.